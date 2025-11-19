ITWeb announces Data Insights Summit 2026, opens call for papers

Data Insights Summit will be held on 12 and 13 February at The Forum in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

ITWeb has announced a new event – Data Insights Summit – to be held on 12 and 13 February at The Forum in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

Evolving from the ITWeb BI Summit, the ITWeb Data Insights Summit 2026 reflects the rapid expansion and rising importance of data, analytics, business intelligence and AI capabilities in modern organisations.

Under the theme: “Insight to Impact: Powering the Data-Driven Enterprise”, the conference will bring together Africa’s most influential data, analytics and AI leaders to explore how intelligent enterprises are built – from strategy and architecture to execution and measurable impact.

Lisa Lawlor, ITWeb Events Director, says: “In 2025, ITWeb celebrated the 20th edition of the BI Summit. But our industry is defined by constant innovation, and to reflect this progress, we’re proud to present the all-new Data Insights Summit 2026.

“We will continue to provide a platform for leading experts to share their insights with South Africa’s data community. Through visionary keynotes, real-world case studies and practical deep dives, the Data Insights Summit will examine how leaders are turning data strategies into AI-enabled execution to build intelligent, adaptive enterprises."

The Data Insights Summit is designed for professionals whose roles involve turning data into intelligence and impact – from chief data and analytics officers to BI analysts, CIOs, data engineers, data visualisation specialists and heads of data governance. Covering topics such as modern data architecture, governance, analytics, AI adoption, culture, leadership and more, the summit is where Africa’s data and business leaders come together to shape a smarter, more connected and insight-driven future.

Topics will include:

Data governance in the age of AI

From dashboards to dialogue: How AI copilots are transforming BI

Real-time and edge analytics powering the connected enterprise

Synthetic data and responsible AI

Modernising your data platform: Lakehouse, fabric or mesh?

Data literacy: Empowering the intelligent workforce

Culture and leadership for data-driven decision-making

Delivering measurable business value with AI and analytics

Sustainability and green data

The future data professional

Call for papers: Contribute your insights

Are you a trailblazer with game-changing expertise? Do you have knowledge that can empower CDOs, CDAOs, data executives and analytics professionals?

Submit your product-independent presentation proposal by 5 December 2025.

Save the date

The ITWeb Data Insights Summit takes place at The Forum, Bryanston, on 12 February, with a hands-on workshop on 13 February.

Super early-bird discounts are available until mid-December.

Visit the event page for more information:

https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-data-insights-summit-2026/