ITWeb BI Summit 2025 promises robust discussion and valuable insight

The ITWeb BI Summit 2025 promises to empower business leaders to deal with GenAI and its impact on business intelligence and data analytics.

The 20th annual ITWeb BI Summit, set to take place on 12 and 13 March at The Forum, in Bryanston, will provide business leaders with valuable insights on how to extract maximum value from emerging technologies and data analytics.

The event is expected to be a pivotal opportunity for leaders to explore the evolving landscape of business intelligence (BI) and the role of data in driving success.

Nkululeko Thangelane, Vodacom’s group executive head for big data, AI and ML, will deliver a keynote presentation about how businesses can leverage generative AI (GenAI) for data management.

The session will address several critical questions, including:

How should data management evolve to meet the new requirements of GenAI?

How are companies embedding GenAI and large language models into their data management strategies?

What are the pitfalls to avoid in this evolving landscape?

What new skills and competencies are needed in data and analytics teams to support GenAI?

Engaging panel discussions

The summit will feature several panel discussions. One will focus on the changing roles of data and analytics teams and the implications these shifts have for businesses.

Another panel will discuss the evolving role of the chief digital officer (CDO) and their relationship with the board and C-suite leadership. This topic has gained significant attention as organisations grapple with the adoption of GenAI and digital technology in the workplace.

The CDO panel will comprise Zjaen Coetzee, strategic advisor; Gerhard Muller, chief data and analytics officer at TransUnion; Lisel Engelbrecht, executive head: data engineering, analytics and AI at Standard Bank; Verushca Hunter, digital transformation and technology executive; and Jaybalan Goonahsylin, CIO at iMasFinance.

The panel will explore common challenges CDOs face when engaging with the board and C-suite, including the evolving role of the CDO, the skills required to succeed in this position, and personal experiences in building relationships and communicating effectively with senior leadership.

The event will also feature engaging tracks on becoming a data-driven business, as well as the future of data systems and architectures. These discussions will provide insights into next-generation solutions such as data fabric, mesh architectures and real-time data processing developments.

“Together with our sponsors, we’ve crafted a comprehensive programme covering key topics such as maximising results from data and AI initiatives, using AI tools for self-service BI and analytics, and exploring the latest advancements in data architectures,” says Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb.

To learn more about the summit or to register, click here.