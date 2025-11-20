ITWeb CISO Retreat 2026: Cyber resilience in an evolving threat landscape

The ITWeb CISO Retreat 2026, part of the ITWeb Security Summit 2026, will cover several pertinent topics related to building resilience in an ever-evolving threat landscape.

ITWeb will host C-level executives at an exclusive 2026 CISO Retreat. The event aims to provide insight on navigating the future of security with strategic leadership.

The by-invitation-only retreat is part of the ITWeb Security Summit 2026. It will take place on 25-26 March at the De Hoek Country Hotel in Magaliesberg.

It is targeted at senior individuals involved in cyber security, risk management, IT governance and business strategy. This includes CISOs, CTOs, chief risk officers, chief compliance officers and directors of information security.

Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, says resilience is paramount for any business operating in today’s market.

“The ever-increasing volume of threats and level of sophistication means leaders must consistently reinforce their resilience," adds Lawlor. “The retreat is an effective platform for collaboration that will provide information on how to establish and sustain this crucial resilience.”

The retreat is a valuable extension of the ITWeb Security Summit 2026. It offers a rare opportunity for attendees to engage in high-level discussion through closed-door sessions, keynotes and roundtables.

It will address several challenges faced by CISOs. These include evolving threats, balancing security with business agility and managing expanding attack surfaces. Other topics are regulatory pressures, talent shortages, supply chain risks and sustaining resilience.

Lawlor notes the range of topics reflects how complex and trying cyber security management has become.

“Discussion will also focus on communication with the board and executives, incident response and recovery readiness, as well as the shifting role of the CISO. These issues dominate boardroom conversation as CISOs and other cyber security executives are under increasing pressure to explain why threats are threats, what the business should be doing and how they will guarantee protection of assets – especially data,” Lawlor continues.

Attendees will have the opportunity to build relationships with fellow CISOs and gain actionable takeaways for a resilient security strategy.

ITWeb advises that space is limited due to the exclusivity of the event, and there are sponsorship opportunities available. Security vendors interested in these limited options can contact Debbie Visser, ITWeb events business development director: debbiev@itweb.co.za for more information.