ITWeb Security Summit 2024 heads to Mother City

ITWeb's Security Summit Cape Town is scheduled for 30 May 2024.

The Western Cape leg of ITWeb's annual Security Summit is scheduled for 29 - 30 May 2024 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The fourth edition of the Security Summit in Cape Town will once again host international, African, and local experts and showcase the latest developments in cyber security, the methods that attackers are using, and how to protect business assets from these threats. The conference will be held on 30 May, and there will be two workshops to choose from on 29 May.

The Cape Town event will have a different format, content, and speakers compared to those at the ITWeb Security Summit in Johannesburg.

ITWeb Events' team, with sponsorship support from high-profile companies, is putting together an impressive lineup of speakers, including international keynotes.

Victoria Baines, professor of IT at Gresham College, London, UK, will discuss the implications of cyber warfare and state-sponsored cyber attacks for cyber security. She will cover how growing geopolitical tensions and conflicts around the globe continue to influence cyber attacks on military and civilian infrastructure.

Other speakers include Prof Elmarie Biermann, director of Cyber Security Institute; Chris Vermeulen, group information security officer at Sanlam; Dale Simons, founder of MiDO Group; and Jason Oehley, regional sales director at Arctic Wolf.

One of the panel discussions will explore strategies to address the cybersecurity skills shortage.

Lisa Lawlor, ITWeb Events director, says, “We are pleased to host the ITWeb Security Summit in Johannesburg and Cape Town. This two-pronged approach helps ensure that we inform and assist as many businesses and business leaders as possible. Cyber crime and cyber security are only growing in complexity, especially with the advent of GenAI, machine learning, and robotics. This is a must-attend event for those who need an effective security strategy or want to refine their existing strategies.”

