Samuel Mungadze, editor, ITWeb Africa, interviews Michael Rossouw, senior investment consultant at 10X Investments. They discuss how AI is changing financial fraud, especially for pensioners and people who are approaching retirement. Rossouw explains that fraud has changed over time. In the past, fraudsters mainly used direct communication with people; today, criminals use AI to make fraud more advanced.

Fraud has evolved from direct human contact to phishing e-mails, fake messages, social engineering and identity theft , says Michael Rossouw, senior investment consultant at 10X Investments.

Amid this extended risk, increasing exposure to fraud enabled by artificial intelligence (AI) threatens South African retirees.

In an ITWeb TV interview, Rossouw explained how AI changes retirement outcomes for South Africans − affecting retirement planning, shortening earning years through workforce disruption and extending retirement with longer life expectancy.

"AI has taken it [fraud] to a whole other level. Just the other day, one of my colleagues did a presentation on AI security and its risks. He demonstrated cloning his own voice. I work with him and would never know the difference between him and his cloned voice, which was scary because it made me realise that we need to be aware of these dangers.

Rossouw noted that everyday investors often do not know how advanced these attacks have become.

Previous ITWeb coverage shows AI-driven fraud, voice impersonation and deepfakes are surging across SA and Africa as attackers exploit human trust and payment processes rather than system flaws alone.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has also flagged deepfakes as a major financial crime threat in SA, while Interpol's African Cyber Threat Assessment Report 2026 notes that business e-mail compromise remains a leading financial attack vector across the continent.

AI makes financial fraud more effective, said Rossouw. "One example involves changing bank details in e-mails. Imagine an investment company sends an e-mail with its banking details. A criminal who has hacked your e-mail account may intercept the message and change the banking details.”

Michael Rossouw, senior investment consultant at 10X Investments. Photograph by Lesley Moyo.

He explained further: “You receive the e-mail and believe it is genuine because you were expecting it. You then transfer your money into the criminal's bank account. You may only discover the problem later when you contact the investment company, by which time criminals may have moved your money through different accounts and countries.

"Whenever you receive bank details, especially when transferring large amounts of money, phone the company directly to confirm the banking details are correct," advised Rossouw.

Pensioners face two main risks, noted Rossouw. “People who have worked for many years may have accumulated significant retirement savings, making them attractive targets for criminals. The second reason is that they are transferring large amounts of money.

"When people retire, they often move money from pension funds, retirement funds or other investments into new investment products.

"This creates an opportunity for criminals to interfere with the transfer. Criminals also research victims before attacking them. They may collect personal information from social media, study the victim's lifestyle, monitor their e-mails, learn which investment companies they use and identify when they are preparing to retire.

"Criminals can then send personalised messages that appear genuine and slowly build trust before attempting to steal money. People should not rely only on e-mails. They should also speak directly to their investment providers and verify important information through trusted communication channels.”

Traditional fraud was already dangerous before AI became widespread, Rossouw commented. "People lost money through hacking and identity theft long before AI became popular.

"However, AI makes it easier for criminals to carry out these activities and increases the ways to deceive people. The main problem is the increased effectiveness and accessibility of fraud."