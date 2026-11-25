iOCO's Denzil Govender stopped by the ITWeb studio to unpack how AI is changing software engineering, how organisations should approach AI adoption, and what technology leaders should be asking as AI becomes more deeply embedded in the software engineering lifecycle. #ioco #ai #softwareengineering

Software engineering has absorbed many waves of change, from new programming languages to new frameworks, but the work itself has, until now, relied on manual human input. Now, AI is changing the story, participating in every area of the software development life cycle and redefining how software is designed, built, tested and delivered.

Denzil Govender, CTO at iOCO Software Engineering, believes this change mirrors what Uber and Airbnb have done to narratives told to people since childhood.

“We were always told to never step into a stranger's car, and yet now we use Uber with impunity,” he says. “We were told never to sleep over at a stranger’s house, and now we pay for the privilege with Airbnb. That is what technology disruptions do; they change our behaviours and expectations, redefining what we have always perceived as normal. And that is what AI is doing in the software engineering space today.”

Extracting value from this change has become essential, particularly as many AI implementations remain lost in the digital weeds.

“If you are just using AI tools in one area of the software development life cycle and the other areas are still using manual traditional approaches, for example, then you’re going to lose the efficiencies you’ve gained,” says Govender.

The same friction shows up in business, where technical teams are delivering in hours the kind of features that used to take weeks, while business decisions often lag.

“It’s important to prioritise the business as much as we prioritise physical teams,” he says.

“Right now, clients ask two questions – can you deliver faster and can I trust what you deliver? AI answers the first easily, but trust is harder because AI is accelerating delivery at a rate traditional enterprise governance models were not designed to support.”

Denzil Govender, CTO at iOCO Software Engineering.

There is now a growing gap between how fast an organisation can deliver a feature and how fast it can assure that the feature will be stable in production. The wider the governance gap gets, the greater the risk for the business.

iOCO has built the iOCO AI Software Engineering Framework and system to address this gap, structured around four pillars: the control tower, the governance engine, the delivery engine and the integration ecosystem.

Govender believes governance is the most important because it enforces enterprise trust. iOCO has encoded its 20-plus years of expertise into the foundations of the framework and into how it approaches both governance and service delivery.

“As these AI models are generating output or code, it flows through the governance model and it filters out anything that doesn’t adhere to your enterprise standards, your best practices, your regulations and your compliance, and it does so in real-time,” says Govender.

Trust also comes from transparency, as Govender points out.

“Uber and Airbnb succeeded not because they got people to trust strangers, but by creating systems where people could start trusting the interactions,” he says.

iOCO’s command centre gives leaders that visibility because it shows where AI made a decision and where a human was in the loop, creating trust in the system and ensuring accountability always sits with people across the life cycle.

Looking ahead, Govender expects a wave of enterprise failures around AI-assisted delivery where governance was absent when the tools were adopted. The organisations that come through will treat governance as an engineering discipline by re-examining their structures and questioning their approval gates to ensure they add value.

“The governance models need to be there in real-time, and companies need to be intentional and deliberate about it,” concludes Govender.

View the full video here.