ITWeb TV Biz: Digital leadership in healthcare

CEO of the South African Medical Association, Dr Mzulungile Theo Nodikida, was brought into the ITWeb studio by BCX to discuss leading the AI-revolution in healthcare and who needs to come to the table in order to make a universal system possible. #ITWebTVBiz #sama #bcx Please remember to subscribe to ITWeb’s YouTube channel. You can also find us on these social channels: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/itweb Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ITWebZA/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/ITWeb Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itweblive/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itweblive

The digital transformation of healthcare is well under way. From AI-powered diagnostics to electronic health records (EHRs), new technologies are changing the ways in which South Africans experience care. At the heart of this shift is the South African Medical Association (SAMA), under the leadership of CEO Dr Mzulungile Theo Nodikida.

“We recognised early on that we wanted to take the lead in integrating AI into healthcare,” says Dr Nodikida. “Last year, we hosted our first roundtable on AI in healthcare, bringing together global and local experts, including the American Medical Association and South Africa’s Ministry of Science and Technology.”

The outcome? A mandate for SAMA to drive clinical and ethical leadership in how technology is introduced and governed. “It’s not just about efficiency,” he says. “It’s about improving quality of care and doing so responsibly.”

Dr Mzulungile Theo Nodikida, CEO of the South African Medical Association (SAMA)

A cornerstone of this vision is the implementation of a universal electronic health record that would give all South Africans access to their medical data, wherever they are. “It’s critical for continuity of care,” Dr Nodikida explains. “Whether you’re in the private or public sector, a single click can potentially allow a practitioner to access the right information. It is a powerful tool that will improve patient care and enhance the role of medical practitioner – and it is one I have seen work successfully overseas. Taiwan has implemented this solution already and seen remarkable results.”

SAMA is also focused on training and change management. In collaboration with institutions like the University of Alabama at Birmingham, doctors are being introduced to ‘AI 101’ modules as part of what Dr Nodikida describes as a “mini-MBA for healthcare”. The goal is to make technology accessible, demystified and beneficial to clinical work. “It augments; it does not replace.”

Still, ethical questions remain. “We’re contributing to HPCSA’s guidelines to clearly define roles within the context of AI. What responsibility lies with the machine, and what with the doctor,” he says. “And we’re insisting machine learning be trained within our population context to avoid bias.”

SAMA is spotlighting local innovators like Quro Medical and Alchemy Health Technologies, which are advancing remote care and EHR systems. Another partner is working with SAMA to enable unemployed doctors to deliver digital consultations to rural clinics. “We’re connecting remote communities with top-tier specialists. A doctor in Johannesburg can now consult clinics in rural areas. That’s the future.”

Looking ahead, Dr Nodikida envisions a national system where health data becomes as robust as SA’s financial infrastructure. “If we get the ministries of health and science and technology aligned, the ROI on a national health data source will be phenomenal, from improved care to groundbreaking research. When people are healthy, they can work. And when they work, the economy grows. Digital health isn’t a tech issue, it’s a national imperative.”



