ITWeb TV Biz: Redefining digital inclusion with intelligent solutions

ITWeb TV Biz invited to Mncedisio Mayekiso and Dinah Kheswa to the studio to discuss Vodacom Business' investment in public sector modernisation through its Beyond Mobile strategy and what leaders need to consider as they chart the path to a more digitally empowered future. #ITWebTVBiz #vodacombusiness

Vodacom’s approach to addressing the infrastructural and digital transformation gaps is to integrate the right combination of technologies across the internet of things (IOT), cloud, AI and connectivity into modular platforms that can scale based on need and budget. This modular approach focuses on incremental, relevant change that can iterate based on best practice and performance.

“It’s transformation designed for impact,” says Mayekiso. “We focus on practical, real-world change like fixing billing issues in a municipality or making healthcare more accessible.”

Vodacom’s portfolio of successful projects underscores the value of a collaborative approach to public sector projects and initiatives. In Buffalo City, 63 000 smart meters were deployed to improve revenue collection and accuracy. In Gauteng, the Mpilo app gave patients a way to report on service quality in real-time, while the MySAPS app has transformed public safety. The latter has allowed users to locate police stations, submit anonymous crimes, call for help and connect with police services and has already received more than 6 700 tip-offs and redefined community-police engagement.

Dinah Kheswa, executive head public sector, and Mncedisi Mayekiso, business and sales transformation lead at Vodacom Business.

These are just some of the implementations that are already showing the value of modular, intelligent approaches to resolving long-standing infrastructural challenges in SA. “Smart metering, predictive analytics, zero-rated education platforms are all in play,” says Kheswa. “They are scalable, proven systems helping government departments modernise how they operate.”

Key to Vodacom’s success, they both agree, is a focus on interoperability and inclusion. “We work with legacy systems to make them work for citizens and the public sector,” says Mayekiso. “Our platforms use APIs and cloud integration to bridge the old and the new, which means less risk and less disruption.”

Digital transformation must also centre on people. Whether it’s delivering services in multiple languages through WhatsApp or enabling mobile learning in under-resourced schools, it’s essential to design with accessibility in mind. No citizens should be left behind because of location or connectivity.

As funding models evolve and pressure on infrastructure grows, Vodacom is leaning on strategic partnerships and local innovators to help them deliver high-level solutions to global standards that are locally relevant. These partnerships and deep collaboration with the public sector are also central to ensuring that trust remains the cornerstone of digital government.

“Citizens need to feel confident in the services they use, which means strong cyber security, data sovereignty and the ethical use of AI,” concludes Kheswa. “The technology is here, the partnerships are in place, and now, with trust at the core of all initiatives, this is the right time to build a more inclusive, digital future in South Africa.”

* ITWebTV Biz episodes are sponsored.