ITWeb TV Biz: To cloud or not to cloud: Finding the business way forward

The cloud is no longer just an infrastructure play. It’s a critical enabler of agility, scalability and innovation, but for South African companies, there remains hesitation. They aren’t yet sure if making the move is one that will deliver the long-term value they need at the price point they want.

“It’s a decision that should never be taken lightly,” says Chris Richardson, executive: cloud go-to-market at Altron Digital Business. “Some companies rushed in, hoping for immediate cost savings, only to realise too late they hadn’t understood the lock-ins or set the right processes in place.”

Richardson explains that cloud success starts with a clear roadmap, strong internal alignment and the right partner ecosystem. “It’s not always cheaper upfront, this is something companies need to realise at the start. However, it does offer long-term value through scale and agility, which are essential qualities for the modern business. Think of the value inherent in spinning up a data warehouse in minutes instead of months?”

He believes too many companies have tried to replicate their on-premises models in the cloud, which has meant they’ve not optimised for the new environment. As a result, they experience the infamous cloud bill shock without the promised agility. “Proper planning and budgeting are essential to preventing cloud costs from ballooning. That’s why assessments, well-architected frameworks and security reviews matter. You need to build systems right, from the start.”

For Altron Digital Business, the cloud conversation starts at the ground level. The team offers agnostic advice across hyperscalers, helps clients design future-fit architectures, and supports everything from migration to ongoing management. As Richardson points out: “We don’t push one solution. Our goal is to build the best environment for each client, even if that environment isn’t necessarily within the cloud.”

He's candid about the challenges. Security concerns, skills shortages and the shift from capex to opex are still top-of-mind worries for many companies. Some aren’t ready for the move and what it entails. “Hybrid models, local hosting and parallel environments can offer safer, more gradual transitions,” he says. “Taking a slow and steady approach within your own timeframe and expectations is a smart way of gaining the benefits of cloud while managing or mitigating the risks.”

And the benefits are proven. Cloud brings agility, which translates into retail stores launching faster, banks modernising end-user compute more effectively and the ability to move at speed and gain a competitive edge. Looking ahead, Richardson sees SA as still in the early stages of full cloud adoption, but he’s optimistic about its potential and how companies are evolving to meet it.

“Companies are paying attention to the value of the cloud and what it can offer, but they are still vacillating as to whether or not they should move,” says Richardson. “It really comes down to choice – the most important thing is to move on your own terms with the right guidance and the right partner.”



