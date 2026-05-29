ITWeb TV to stream live from Security Summit

Streaming live from the Johannesburg leg of the ITWeb Security Summit 2026, the ITWeb TV team will host interviews with around 30 keynote speakers, presenters and participants from various sessions on Tuesday, 2 June and Wednesday, 3 June.

For those in the cyber security space who cannot attend the physical event, the stream will provide a useful alternative, featuring interviews and insights on a variety of cyber topics affecting the South African cyber landscape.

“While nothing beats being at the Security Summit, with the atmosphere and community vibe, we hope that the ITWeb TV stream from the event will give a sense of what’s happening and some of the local and international expertise on offer,” says Adrian Hinchcliffe, editor-in-chief at ITWeb.

This year’s Security Summit is set to be the biggest yet, with more than 1 000 attendees, over 100 speakers and more than 80 brands exhibiting on the show floor. The summit takes place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg from 2-3 June and tickets are still available.

Sponsored by Snode, the on-site studio will stream live from the exhibition floor to give the audience a sense of being at the show.

Interviews will be hosted by ITWeb’s editorial team and will feature the likes of Joe Tidy, cyber correspondent at the BBC; Allie Mellen, principal analyst at Forrester; Matone Madibana, CEO, MICT SETA; and Suren Naidoo, group CISO at TFG.

Starting at 8am on 2 June, ITWeb TV @ Security Summit will be streamed on ITWeb’s homepage, YouTube and LinkedIn channels. Click here to view the stream for day one (Tuesday, 2 June) on YouTube and here for day two (Wednesday, 3 June).