ITWeb2024: Games Global's head of analytics to unpack the business value of data

Claire Tolmay, global head of analytics at Games Global, is scheduled to deliver a presentation on strategies for optimising the business value of your data at the ITWeb Business Intelligence Summit 2024.

The annual gathering of BI, data, and analytics professionals will take place on 12 March at The Forum in Bryanston, Johannesburg.



The theme for the event is 'Embracing data, analytics, and AI to drive business value,' emphasising the significant increase in the value of businesses' most prized asset—data.



Tolmay aims to help delegates understand the necessity of shifting their organisational mindset to view data as a value centre rather than a cost centre. She will elaborate on how this shift can be achieved, including insights into building and optimising the business value of data assets.

One of the challenges facing businesses in gaining management buy-in and investment for BI and data analytics projects is the failure to communicate ROI in a manner that decision-makers comprehend.

Tolmay will also offer guidance on implementing key performance indicators (KPIs), monitoring systems, and processes to continually track the value of data.



Before starting to work in data, Tolmay worked for 15 years in various medical and FMCG roles. She led the data strategy for the world’s largest FMCG company before joining companies in fintech and gaming in other data leadership roles.



Lisa Lawlor, ITWeb Events director, says, "The market recognises that data is the new oil in the digital economy—businesses simply cannot afford to underestimate its value or overlook the importance of investing in efforts to sustain that value. This is most certainly linked to the role of emerging technologies like GenAI and how they can enhance business intelligence strategies."

