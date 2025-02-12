ITWebAI2025 - Challenges and opportunities in trying to scale with GenAI

Dr Denisha Jairam-Owthar, group CIO, Council of Medical Schemes.

Generative AI (GenAI) has taken the world by storm and continues to transform industries by automating creative processes, enhancing customer interactions and unlocking new opportunities for innovation. However, while the potential benefits are immense, organisations also face significant challenges in implementing and scaling GenAI effectively.

This is according to Dr Denisha Jairam-Owthar, group CIO, Council of Medical Schemes, who is scheduled to deliver the closing keynote presentation at the 2025 ITWeb AI Summit on 13 February at the Forum in Bryanston.

This presentation will explore opportunities with GenAI as well as the challenges, including ethical concerns, data privacy, and integration with existing systems.

The onus is on all markets, all industries and sectors to fully grasp what GenAI is capable of for either good or bad. Dr Denisha Jairam-Owthar

Jairam-Owthar will explain how businesses should position themselves to benefit from opportunities, avoid obstacles and mitigate risks.

She will zone in on:

Unlocking new revenue streams and innovation;

How businesses can use GenAI to automate repetitive tasks, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver highly personalised experiences for customers;

Biases in AI-generated content and the need for responsible AI governance to ensure fairness, transparency, and accountability; and

Ensuring robust security measures are in place, overcoming integration challenges with legacy systems, developing clear data privacy policies and investing in the right infrastructure to avoid potential risks.

Looking at the market, there are already signs that AI is advancing, says Jairam-Owthar.

“We are already witnessing the tug-of-war between ChatGPT and DeepSeek, which reflects the pace at which these technologies develop. So the onus is on all markets, all industries and sectors to fully grasp what GenAI is capable of for either good or bad,” she says.

UN sustainability goals

There are numerous advantages linked to GenAI, and many that can be linked to UN sustainability goals, adds Jairam-Owthar. These include no poverty, zero hunger, quality education, clean water and sanitisation, reduced inequalities, as well as responsible consumption and production.

Jairam-Owthar will deep dive into issues that impact the adoption and application of GenAI, including budget, access to data, security challenges, digital twins, data growth and data exchange, and how organisations can make sure to keep up.

