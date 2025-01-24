ITWebAI2025: Uncovering the true business value of AI

Khe keynote adress will be delivered by technology analyst and innovator Mushambi Mutuma.

2025 is said to be the year for AI adoption and application as businesses move from testing the emerging technology to actual use.

This is the essence of a keynote presentation that technology analyst and innovator Mushambi Mutuma is scheduled to deliver at the ITWeb AI Summit 2025, to be held at The Forum in Bryanston on 13 February.

“We will explore how businesses can move beyond the hype and realise the tangible value that AI can bring – from enhancing decision-making to driving innovation. AI is transforming industries, but only when properly understood and implemented,” says Mutuma.

His presentation will also cover AI’s real-world impact on business operations, how to leverage AI for innovation and long-term competitive advantage, and how AI can streamline workflows and reduce costs.

Reality check

According to recent surveys, employees are already using AI in their daily workflows, often without formal approval.

AI is transforming ,industries, but only when properly understood and implemented. Mushambi Mutuma

With 92% reporting increased creativity and 90% noting improved time management, organisations must embrace this trend to remain competitive.

“Businesses that embrace AI will be the ones thriving by 2030, while those resistant to change may be left behind. This isn’t just about adopting tools but reimagining strategies and processes for long-term growth. My aim for this talk is to highlight not just the potential of AI but the leadership and cultural shifts required to harness it. Whether it’s enhancing customer engagement, transforming internal operations, or mitigating risks, AI is a tool that, when paired with human ingenuity, redefines what’s possible.”

