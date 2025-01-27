ITWebAI2025 Navigating the five stages of AI value creation

Lawrance Reddy, CTO of Vaxowave, and a Microsoft AI MVP.

As organisations look to embrace AI, crafting a long-term roadmap for adoption is essential to ensuring sustained growth and innovation – and uncover the true business value of AI.

This is the main theme of the ITWeb AI Summit 2025 to be held on 13 February at The Forum, Bryanston.

Lawrance Reddy, CTO at Vaxowave, a cloud computing consultancy, is part of a stellar lineup of business and technology specialists scheduled to participate.

Reddy is also a Microsoft AI MVP (Most Valuable Professional), a title awarded by Microsoft to outstanding community leaders who actively support technical communities through consistent knowledge sharing. MVPs have deep knowledge of Microsoft products and services, or related open-source technologies, and they use their skills and influence to help others learn, build and use these technologies.

In his presentation, titled “AI Strategy Roadmap: Navigating the stages of AI value creation”, Reddy will explore the importance of making AI strategic and intentional from inception, to achieve sustainable returns.

He will guide attendees through the process of developing a strategic, scalable plan for AI adoption for their organisations, focusing on practical steps to integrate new tools, processes, and systems over time.

Reddy will unpack the five stages of AI value creation and the key drivers of AI success, including clear goals, a technology strategy, and an organisational commitment to deploying AI responsibly.

“This is a must-attend event for business leaders looking to balance short-term demands with a long-term vision and ensure that AI adoption is both purposeful and sustainable,” said Lisa Lawlor, events director, ITWeb.

Through a mix of practical case studies, expert insights, and interactive discussions, attendees will learn how to align AI initiatives with business goals, avoid hype but remain competitive in their market segment.

