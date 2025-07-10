ITWebCloudSummit2025: Tech professionals to unpack value of SA’s cloud, data centre space

Chris Geerdts, managing director of BMIT.

ITWeb will host the Cloud & Data Centre Summit 2025 on 7 August at The Forum, Bryanston, to help organisations navigate the future of IT infrastructure and operations.

Businesses competing in today’s data and cloud-driven economy are faced with a barrage of challenges, including cloud repatriation, data sovereignty, financial operations in cloud environments and sustainable innovation.

Business leaders must balance the agility of cloud solutions with the need for data localisation and compliance. This balance is vital to ensure that strategic decisions align with both operational efficiency and regulatory requirements.

International thought leader and technology professional Christopher Geertds, MD of BMIT, is scheduled to deliver a keynote presentation on the topic: "The growth potential in South Africa's cloud and data centre sectors: What opportunities are available for local and international investors?"

Geertds recently held a dual CTO/COO role at a fast-growing South African retail and wholesale telecommunications provider, where he played a pivotal role in driving growth, innovation and operational excellence. Prior to this, he served as chairperson emeritus of the Wireless Access Providers Association, where he led the organisation through a period of substantial growth and strategic transformation within the fast-evolving WiFi sector.

The ITWeb Cloud and Data Centre Summit 2025 will provide valuable insight into the increasing demand for cloud and cloud services. The agenda covers a range of pertinent topics, including strategies for successful migration and integration of ERP to cloud, how current geopolitical dynamics influence cloud adoption in SA and an analysis of SA’s regulatory framework for cloud services.

Experts will also delve into the adoption of financial operations methodologies, where delegates will learn strategies to optimise cloud expenditure, enhance financial accountability and maximise return on investment.

The experts will unpack how AI is optimising operations and security in data centres.

The event will feature several panel discussions to address how organisations are balancing different cloud providers, and the challenges of managing complex multicloud environments, as well as how data sovereignty laws are influencing cloud strategies.

Looking ahead to developments in cloud and data centre technologies, the summit will explore the expansion of edge computing, the adoption of serverless computing and the rise of quantum computing and its potential impact on data centres. These will be examined together with strategies for implementing green data centre initiatives to promote sustainability in IT operations.

Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, said the event takes place at a crucial time in SA’s digital journey.

“Many organisations in Africa are in the process of digital transformation, and there is huge potential for growth and profit in the continent’s data centre and cloud markets. This event will unpack the challenges and opportunities in these fast-growth markets and offer delegates valuable information and insight, as well as the opportunity to network with captains of industry.”

Click here for more information and to register.