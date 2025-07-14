ITWebCloudSummit2025: What’s driving investment in SA’s cloud, data centre markets?

The growth of SA’s cloud and data centre markets offers investors a significant opportunity.

Technology professionals and business leaders agree that SA’s cloud and data centre markets are high growth areas, brimming with potential and hot targets for investors. But there are challenges and issues that must be addressed with the right strategy at the right time.

This is what Christopher Geerdts, seasoned technology expert and MD at BMIT, will elaborate on at the ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit 2025 on 7 August at The Forum, Bryanston.

Geerdts will explain the link between growth, investment and return on investment when it comes to engaging these two markets.

In addition to investment potential, delegates will hear about the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into cloud platforms to provide enhanced services, the growing demands of the internet of things and connected devices, and implementing FinOps for sound hybrid multicloud financial management.

With AI technology and use cases firmly in focus, attendees can expect valuable insight into how AI is optimising operations and security in data centres.

The agenda will feature input on SA's regulatory framework for cloud services, and the importance of regular cloud security audits.

The schedule includes panel discussions, one on how organisations are balancing different cloud providers and the challenges of managing complex multicloud environments, and another on examining how data sovereignty laws are influencing cloud strategies.

