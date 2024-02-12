ITWeb's BI Summit: Vodacom’s chief data scientist to discuss AI-powered analytics

Khanyisa Noganta, principal data scientist: international markets, big data and AI, at Vodacom.

Khanyisa Noganta, principal data scientist: international markets, big data and AI at Vodacom, will be one of the key speakers at the ITWeb Business Intelligence Summit 2024.

The annual gathering of BI, data, and analytics professionals will be held on March 12 at The Forum in Bryanston.

Noganta will speak about how AI-powered language technologies are transforming AI and how natural language processing can be used to create more advanced applications beyond virtual assistants and chatbots.

Her talk will cover advances in automated content creation, sentiment analysis, and how they can be used in real-world applications, as well as explore how AI can enhance predictive analytics to provide businesses with more precise forecasts.

In this insightful presentation, Noganta will also highlight examples of organisations that are already leveraging the potential of AI-powered language technologies.

Lisa Lawlor, ITWeb Events director, says that with organisations having more data than ever before at their fingertips, coupled with access to the latest analytics, AI/ML, and automation technologies, the potential for data-driven decisions to transform business operations is immense.

“There are also challenges, risks, and complexities involved in implementing these technologies, including data quality issues, ethical considerations, integration with legacy systems, finding the right skills, and employee concerns over job security, to name just a few,” Lawlor points out. "We are expecting a strong turnout and response from the market, especially given the rate at which GenAI, data analytics, and other emerging technologies are growing.”