ITWebSS2024: Aon SA to tackle cyber security, insurance and digital disruption

Leading global professional services firm Aon has confirmed its attendance at the ITWeb Security Summit 2024, to be held from 4 – 6 June at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

Zamani Ngidi, senior client manager for cyber solutions at Aon South Africa and co-leader for the technology, media and communications (TMC) industry in EMEA, is scheduled to present at the event.

Ngidi is responsible for cyber solutions operations in South Africa and supporting Aon’s TMC commercial proposition across EMEA.

In his presentation, he will delve into a thought-provoking topic: "Is cyber security a scam? And does insurance still work in the age of digital disruption and 4IR?"

According to Aon South Africa, the presentation will provide context on the developments in cyber insurance, its underwriting methodologies, quantifying a business’ digital footprint and how this translates to protecting against emerging technology risks.

It will also cover the development of governance principles, corporate officers’ responsibilities, and liabilities in the path to cyber resilience, understanding the insurance, risk management, and cyber security value chain – what’s broken and what’s not.

Ngidi received his MSc in fraud and risk management from The University of Salford, UK. He is an associate of the Institute of Risk Management South Africa, an associate of the Insurance Institute of South Africa, and a qualified ISO/IEC 27001 information security lead auditor.

He has operated in various industry sectors, assisting clients with corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, enterprise risk management and cyber security.

