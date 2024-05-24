ITWebSS2024 Cape Town: Silverfort to guide market on service accounts and other ‘blind spots’

Human and non-human identities are a weak link in enterprise security, says Silverfort.

Global identity management and cyber security company Silverfort believes non-human identities, especially service accounts, are one of the weakest links in enterprise security.

The company will discuss this with delegates attending the Cape Town leg of the ITWeb Security Summit 2024 on 28 May 2024 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Drew Schuil, chief revenue officer at Silverfort, is scheduled to present on how to protect service accounts and other identity security ‘blind spots’.

Schuil says many non-human identities – especially service accounts, are highly privileged, forgotten, and difficult to protect at scale with traditional privileged access management (PAM) tools.

“They are targeted in many data breaches and ransomware attacks and often prevent compliance with regulations and cyber insurance requirements,” he explains.

Schuil will address several pressing issues that businesses should consider, including why service accounts are often the blind spots in enterprise security, how they are being targeted by hackers, and why there is a simpler alternative to PAM for securing these accounts.

Delegates attending this thought-provoking session will learn about an innovative approach for discovering and securing service accounts without the need for any modifications.

