ITWebSS2024 Cape Town: Trinexia SA to address effective vulnerability assessment questions

Miklós Csécsi, senior security solutions engineer, Rapid 7.

Value-added distributor of information security solutions Trinexia South Africa looks forward to its participation in the ITWeb Security Summit 2024 in Cape Town.



The Cape leg of the annual annual gathering of cyber security experts and practitioners takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 27 and 28 May 2024.

Trinexia SA, together with industry partner Rapid 7, will focus its presentation on how businesses can better fortify their cyber defences and stay ahead in the ever-evolving cyber security landscape.

Miklós Csécsi, senior security solutions engineer at Rapid 7, will explain how organisations can use technology platforms and leverage expertise to improve their defence capabilities.

Csécsi has extensive experience in application and cloud security, as well as embedded software development for safety and security-critical applications. His expertise in DevSecOps and Infrastructure as Code (IaC) guides his approach to enhancing security measures without compromising cost-efficiency.

He will help delegates understand how to approach vulnerability management to mitigate risks, covering techniques for identifying, prioritising, and resolving vulnerabilities. He will emphasise the importance of transparency in the software supply chain for faster threat response.

Additionally, Csécsi will present an overview of insights gained from real-time case studies which highlight successful strategies and techniques.

Click here for more information and to register.