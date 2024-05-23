ITWebSS2024: Nclose to offer insight into mission-critical cyber security issues

Stephen Osler, co-founder and business development director, Nclose.

Proudly South African cyber security specialist Nclose has confirmed its sponsorship of the ITWeb Security Summit 2024 in Cape Town, to be held on 27 and 28 May.

Nclose adopts a holistic, free-thinking approach to solving complex modern cyber security challenges. Supported by a team of one hundred-plus engineers, business professionals and cyber security experts, the company positions its Managed Security Services (MSS) and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) as extensions of its clients' security capabilities.

It will participate in a series of roundtable sessions, addressing several themes including: strategies for increasing cyber resilience; cyber security leadership; the evolution of Zero Trust in 2024; reimagining your approach to cyber risk management; and implementing an effective incident management and response strategy.

Nclose co-founder and business development director Stephen Osler will represent the company on the panel.

“We are proud to be a part of this industry-led event… this is an opportunity for all stakeholders in Africa’s cyber security landscape to collaborate and provide valuable insight,” says Osler. “Issues like approach, strategy, technology and the impact of external factors like the economy, skills shortage and more, make this a must-attend event.”

