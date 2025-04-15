ITWebSS2025: ‘Future of cyber security inextricably linked to AI and automation’ – CyberRey

Abdullah Kaymakci, head of business development and channel strategy, CyberRey.

Cyber security solutions provider CyberRey has confirmed its sponsorship of the 20th annual ITWeb Security Summit 2025 on 3 and 4 June at the Sandton Convention Centre, in Johannesburg.

The company places a premium on channel partnerships with businesses to navigate the ever-changing threat landscape, build robust security postures and protect critical data.

Its mission is to equip companies with the knowledge, tools and expertise they need to operate securely in today’s interconnected environment.

ITWeb Security Summit 2025 Johannesburg – 3 & 4 June As the cyber threat landscape becomes increasingly complex, it's critical that businesses, cyber security leaders and teams stay ahead. At the ITWeb Security Summit, the annual gathering of cyber security professionals, experts and thought leaders, we will unpack all the latest developments, the methods that attackers are using and best strategies to protect your digital assets.

Abdullah Kaymakci, head of business development and channel strategy at CyberRey, will present at the event, and – on the back of the company’s release of its specialised DNS (Domain Name System) solution – will discuss this expanding and relevant facet of cyber security.

Speaking to ITWeb ahead of the summit, Aadil Khan, channel director: Africa at CyberRey, said the event is the perfect platform to showcase the company’s niche cyber security solutions.

“The future of cyber security is inextricably linked to AI and automation. We are seeing a surge in sophisticated threats, and AI-driven solutions will be essential for rapid detection and response. Additionally, the human factor remains a vulnerability, so ongoing education and awareness will be critical.”

