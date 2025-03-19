ITWebSS2025: Operating in the age of AI and why insurance is key

Zamani Ngidi, business unit manager, M&A and cyber solutions, Aon South Africa.

AI continues to have a significant impact on many industries and sectors. While business leaders continue to learn more about the opportunities and benefits of this technology, the issue of insurance and emerging risks has been brought into the spotlight.

Zamani Ngidi, business unit manager, M&A and cyber solutions at Aon South Africa, will provide a brief overview of AI technologies and their application within insurance.

He will offer insight into new risks introduced by GenAI, show examples of how AI can alter a business’s risk profile and the insurance market’s response.

The reality of AI is that deployment will mean emerging risks, and this is why the insurance space continues to identify and manage trends and strategies to address these risks.

Ngidi will highlight case studies that showcase innovative approaches to AI risk management, adapting risk transfer mechanisms and deep dive into how traditional risk transfer mechanisms need to evolve.

He will also present practical examples and insights on adapting insurance policies to meet new challenges.

