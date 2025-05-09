ITWebSS2025: Resilience by design to ward off AI-driven threats

Tony Fergusson, CISO in residence, EMEA, Zscaler.

In today’s GenAI-driven world, where data powers both transformative innovation and evolving risks, resilience demands a strategic approach grounded in zero trust, with a strong focus on data security.

This is according to Tony Fergusson, CISO in residence, EMEA at cloud security company Zscaler.

Fergusson will discuss the topic, ‘Resilience by design – zero trust for tomorrow’s AI-driven threats’ at the 20th annual ITWeb Security Summit 2025 on 3 and 4 June at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

“Simplicity is complexity resolved, and achieving it is the cornerstone of resilience, as complexity and legacy continue to undermine robust systems,” says Fergusson.

“Organisations must rethink their security architecture to protect sensitive data and defend against escalating cyber threats and the unique challenges posed by AI technologies. By prioritising these efforts, they can build a secure, agile and future-ready architecture that ensures long-term resilience.”

AI and its impact on cyber security systems is a dominant theme at this year’s ITWeb Security Summit.

Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, says there is a growing demand from the ICT and telecommunications industries for more insight, expert advice and opinion regarding the use of AI.

“The Security Summit is an industry-driven and respected platform that delivers useful content – and this is crucial for business leaders who want to leverage AI but understand that markets are volatile and geopolitical conditions unpredictable. Our objective is to tackle the tough questions, the issues around AI, and add clarity. We have organised a stellar line-up of local and international speakers who will assist us in achieving this objective,” says Lawlor.

