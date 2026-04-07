Jobs threat: Who loses and who survives automation wave?

The Planera report underscores need for reskilling as AI targets routine work but strengthens demand for judgement-driven, hands-on professions. (Image source: 123RF)

Advances in artificial intelligence ( AI ), robotics and machine learning are accelerating structural shifts in the global labour market, with white-collar occupations facing the greatest threat of being replaced by automation .

This is according to a recent report byconstruction scheduling platform Planera, which identifiesthe top 10 jobs that are most vulnerable to automation in 2026. The report also identifies professions likely to remain resilient due to their reliance on human judgement, creativity and interpersonal skills.

The study deliberately excluded office and technology roles, focusing instead on over 55 manual and physical occupations across trades, logistics, healthcare and service sectors. It assessed automation exposure alongside employment levels and wage data to provide a grounded view of labour market resilience.

Key factors such as automation rate, current employment levels and trends, and median annual wages were evaluated to highlight both the human impact of automation and the enduring value of hands-on work.

According to the report, while sectors such as agriculture face automation risk as high as 89%, construction sits at 38% and healthcare at 16% − the exposure varies significantly at an occupational level.

“Automation does not eliminate entire professions overnight; it targets specific tasks within them,” the report notes. “Roles dominated by routine, structured processes are the most exposed to rapid disruption.”

Most vulnerable

The study points out that roles built on repetition and predictable workflows continue to face the highest levels of disruption. Cashiers and check-out clerks remain highly-threatened as self-service tills and digital payment systems increasingly replace human interactions that require limited judgement.

Data entry clerks are also increasingly displaced by machine learning systems and optical character recognition tools capable of processing structured information at scale, with greater speed and accuracy than human workers.

“Telemarketers and call centre agents performing scripted interactions are being overtaken by conversational AI,” notes the study.

“These systems can handle high volumes of routine queries, reducing the need for human intervention in predictable scenarios. Bookkeeping and payroll clerks face declining demand as automated accounting platforms take over reconciliation, compliance and reporting tasks that follow clear rules and patterns.”

Travel agents focused on standard bookings are also vulnerable, as AI-powered recommendation engines and online platforms streamline itinerary planning without human input, states the Planera report.

Warehouse pickers performing repetitive logistics tasks are also being replaced or augmented by robotics systems that can operate continuously with high precision in controlled environments.

Meter readers and inspectors are increasingly becoming unnecessary as internet of things-enabled sensors and remote monitoring systems automate data collection without requiring physical presence.

Join the conversation: Register for the ITWeb AI Summit 2026 on 22 April in Johannesburg and hear from industry experts on how organisations are turning AI into measurable business impact.

Bank tellers handling routine transactions are being displaced by digital banking platforms and multi-functional intelligent ATMs, shifting human roles toward advisory services.

Fast-food order takers are seeing reduced demand as kiosks and automated ordering systems handle customer interactions more efficiently in high-volume environments.

Routine software testers are also at risk, notes the study, as automated testing frameworks and AI-driven validation tools take over repetitive quality assurance processes.

The report stresses that these roles are not disappearing entirely but are being redefined. “The impact is less about job elimination and more about task reallocation. Workers will need to transition towards higher-value activities within their fields.”

The broader implication, according to the study, is that the future of work will increasingly favour roles that combine technical skill with human judgement. As automation continues to reshape industries, the divide between routine and adaptive work is expected to deepen, reinforcing the need for reskilling and workforce agility.

Secure professions

In contrast, the Planera study highlights the physically-intensive and human-centric roles that remain resistant to automation due to their reliance on human qualities, real-time judgement and interpersonal engagement.

Emergency medical technicians rank as the most automation-protected occupation, with a risk of just 7%.

“As first responders, medical personnel assess patient conditions and deliver life-saving care under pressure, requiring situational awareness, manual skill and rapid decision-making that machines cannot replicate.”

Firefighters follow closely, with a 9% automation risk. Their work involves operating in unpredictable, hazardous environments where adaptability and physical presence are critical, making full automation impractical.

Healthcare social workers are also highly resilient, with a 12% risk. Their roles depend on empathy, communication and nuanced human interaction when supporting vulnerable individuals, which remains beyond current AI capabilities.

Police and sheriff’s patrol officers face a 13% automation risk, as their duties involve complex judgement in dynamic, often high-stakes situations. While administrative tasks may be automated, frontline decision-making/receptionists remains human-led.

Electricians, at 14% risk, benefit from the complexity and variability of real-world environments. Their work involves installing and maintaining systems in diverse conditions that require both technical expertise and manual precision.

Registered nurses share a similar risk level, as patient care combines clinical knowledge with emotional intelligence and adaptability in unpredictable healthcare settings.

Nurse anaesthetists, with a 17% risk, perform highly-specialised medical procedures that demand precision, accountability and real-time monitoring, making automation difficult.

Heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration mechanics face a 20% risk, as their roles require diagnosing and repairing systems in varied physical environments, often under unique conditions.

Plumbers, pipefitters and steamfitters, at 21% risk, rely on hands-on problem-solving and physical installation work that is difficult to standardise or automate fully.

Carpenters round out the top 10 at 25% risk, as their work involves custom construction tasks, spatial reasoning and manual craftsmanship that machines struggle to replicate consistently.

Planera says the findings highlight a counterintuitive trend in the digital economy: “Low automation risk and growing demand are a rare combination in today's job market, but electricians have both, as do many construction trades.

“The electrician shortage is projected to worsen through 2026, driven by aging infrastructure, electric vehicle charging networks and the energy transition. The irony is that AI data centres, the very technology driving automation fears, need electricians to get built and kept running. That's about as future-proof as a job can get.”