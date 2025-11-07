Joburg hostels to be connected to free WiFi

Free WiFi in hostels will enable residents to easily access government services online.

The Gauteng Department of e-Government plans to roll out free WiFi at hostels in the City of Johannesburg.

This is part of the Gauteng Provincial Network (GPN), an initiative facilitated by the provincial e-government department.

In a statement, the department says a consultative meeting was held with hostel leaders this week, to discuss the planned deployment of free WiFi as part of expanding the GPN programme.

The engagement is also part of the department’s ongoing efforts to bring new developments and digitise townships, informal settlements and hostels, also known as TISH areas.

The hostels to be connected are Diepkloof, Mzimhlophe, Jabulani, Madala Hostel, Helen Joseph, Dobsenville, George Goge, Nobuhle, Denver, Nancefield, Alexandra, Dube, Mapetla and Orlando West.

MEC Bonginkosi Dhlamini says internet access is no longer a luxury but a necessity that enables learning, job seeking, entrepreneurship and citizen participation. “Through this initiative, we are bringing digital access closer to communities that were previously underserved.

“We request that the leadership welcome and accept this new technology that will benefit our hostels. Use this WiFi for accessing job opportunities as well as government services.”

This project is anticipated to benefit all communities within the TISH areas in and around Johannesburg, allowing residents to explore new career opportunities and sign up for free online courses.

Installation begins this month and is expected to end in December, notes the statement.