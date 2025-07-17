R1.5bn budget to fund GP’s digital transformation

Gauteng Department of e-Government MEC Bonginkosi Dlamini (right).

Gauteng’s Department of e-Government plans to continue the digital transformation efforts in the province, said MEC Bonginkosi Dlamini, tabling the R1.5 billion budget for the 2025/26 financial year.

Established in 2015, the e-government department is the designated driver of ICT and innovation in Gauteng. It is tasked with ensuring the Gauteng Provincial Government leads the digitisation of all citizen services.

According to the MEC, improvements will focus on connectivity, enhancing citizen access to services and building a digitally smart province.

As part of this, the department is advancing the phase three rollout of the Gauteng Provincial Network (GPN), which provides internet to government institutions and communities.

To date, 1 321 wide area network and 737 local area network sites have been completed, along with 119 WiFi hotspots in 26 priority townships and 423 VOIP sites, it stated.

“This project [GPN] is critical in building a connected Gauteng that supports digital services in schools, libraries, clinics and communities, with a special focus on townships, informal settlements and hostels (TISH).”

Turning to safety, Dlamini revealed that over 517 CCTV cameras have been deployed in key crime hotspots, supported by a strategic partnership with Vumacam.

The Vumacam partnership with the provincial government is part of efforts to fight the escalating levels of crime in the province, with the former providing access to 6 399 surveillance cameras across Gauteng.

“As part of the province’s e-policing programme, physical e-panic buttons have been distributed, and more than 90 000 mobile e-panic apps have been downloaded. This has already resulted in over 51 000 emergency callouts, responding to incidents like car accidents, shootings and gender-based violence, especially in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane,” said Dlamini.

For citizens to access government services online, the e-government department has noted strengthening its digital platform, expanding it to offer convenient and secure public services.

In addition, the department plans to train 7 700 public servants online, award 70 bursaries, and provide ICT skills training to 12 000 young people, especially those in TISH areas.

Further, 200 township-based ICT entrepreneurs will receive business support, as part of efforts to empower small businesses and promote digital inclusion.

“The department is also modernising HR processes within the Gauteng Provincial Government through the rollout of employee self-service modules, training and awareness programmes to improve efficiency and service delivery.”