Tech-enabled crime-fighting yields gains for GP

MEC Bonginkosi Dlamini has emphasised the importance of the partnership with Vumacam to promote safety in Gauteng.

With a limited CCTV camera technology network, it was important for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) to create a partnership to bolster efforts to fight the escalating levels of crime.

This is according to Bonginkosi Dhlamini, MEC in the Gauteng Department of e-Government, underscoring the importance of the public-private partnership with Vumacam in helping to tackle the high levels of crime in the province.

Dhlamini’s department hosted a media briefing yesterday, to reflect on the first 100 days in office, with a focus on tech's success in fighting crime. Dhlamini was named as the department’s new principal in July, as part of Gauteng’s Government of Provincial Unity for the seventh administration.

“Vumacam already has an infrastructure of more than 6 400 cameras,” he stated. “As government, we don’t necessarily have the resources and financial muscle to put up that infrastructure…that is why we are tapping into their infrastructure.

“On our own, we’ve only installed 380 cameras, with the hope that we will install about 500 by the end of the next financial year. That will not be effective…it was important for us to tap into the existing infrastructure. It’s a win-win situation.”

Michael Varney, chief commercial officer at Vumacam, added: “Our infrastructure is sold to our customers with a service level agreement that ensures a 96% uptime of our network. It’s one thing being able to dig a hole, put a pole up and attach some cameras to it; the real challenge is keeping the network up and running.

“From a connectivity perspective, our cameras rely on a level two fibre connection, and we can’t process unless we have that. We must ensure a customer like the Gauteng Provincial Government has access to a network that is up and running.”

According to Varney, the Gauteng province, specifically the City of Johannesburg, was first to test out Vumacam’s CCTV camera network about seven years ago.

In February, it was announced that the GPG will tap into Vumacam’s CCTV camera network, gaining immediate access to a network of over 6 000 cameras in Gauteng and advanced crime-fighting technologies.

The initiative was launched in line with the provincial government’s vision to collaborate on different interventions to fight crime.

As part of this, Vumacam’s partner cameras help ensure any known vehicle involved in a criminal activity in another province triggers an immediate alert if seen by the cameras within Gauteng.

In addition, the GPG and Vumacam committed to extending camera coverage to underserved areas, particularly within the townships, informal settlements and hostel areas.

Tapping into the Vumacam CCTV network adds to the province’s other crime-fighting efforts, which include an e-panic button, drones and the command centre.

The MEC said real-time monitoring and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities have boosted crime-fighting efforts in the province since the launch of the partnership.

Over recent months, the initiative has contributed to a 30% month-on-month improvement in crime interception rates, facilitating numerous successful arrests, he stated.

“As a government, we are committed to the ongoing overall modernisation of the public sector, and to ensuring the efficient delivery of services to all residents of Gauteng. Our collaboration with Vumacam reflects our dedication to embracing advanced technologies to support law enforcement in creating secure communities.

“In just a short time, real-time surveillance has led to quicker police response times and helping to intercept crimes before they occur. This is just the beginning, and we are eager to continue using smart city solutions to enhance public safety in the months ahead.”

Commenting on the potential of AI-driven crime prevention, Varney stated: “Our collaboration with the GPG has shown what is possible when technology and public safety initiatives come together.

“Vumacam’s network and AI-powered monitoring solutions are designed to provide actionable intelligence, supporting law enforcement in making faster, informed decisions that protect lives. We are proud of the progress we’ve achieved with MEC Dlamini’s support and are committed to expanding these capabilities to make Gauteng one of the safest provinces in the country.”