Gauteng e-govt calls on private sector for cyber security help

The Gauteng Department of e-Government has prioritised cyber security amid the evolving threat landscape.

Combating cyber security threats demands a multi-stakeholder approach, says Castro Mosina, head of the Gauteng Department of e-Government.

Mosina made the comments at the recent CIO cyber security roundtable hosted by In2IT Technologies, in partnership with Huawei and the department, to round-off Cyber Security Awareness month.

The industry-led event featured officials from the e-government department, including MEC Bonginkosi Dhlamini, ICASA chairman Mothibi Ramusi, security strategist and retired Interpol ambassador Andy Mashaile, as well as cyber security experts.

The prevalence of cyber threats in the public sector is well documented, with shortcomings − such as a limited skilled workforce and resources, and slow response times − often cited.

The department head told delegates that cyber security is a top priority for the Gauteng provincial government, driven by the e-government department.

However, as cyber security threat challenges remain, the public and private sectors can work together to combat these threats effectively, said Mosina. He added that this is critical for the roadmap positioning Gauteng as a digital leader in SA and beyond.

“Public-private partnerships create a unified, resilient and responsive cyber security ecosystem. We must leverage our private sector partners’ resources, expertise and technological capabilities, while ensuring alignment in public sector mandates and regulatory frameworks.”

Mosina noted that practical collaboration can include establishing information-sharing platforms, where real cyber security intelligence is exchanged, which is essential for rapid response and proactive prevention.

For citizens, such a partnership could mean enhanced digital safety when using government or business services online, protecting personal and sensitive information, he added.

“For businesses, a secure digital environment fosters investor confidence, economic stability and a competitive-edge in the global market. Cyber security is not just a defence mechanism, but an enabler to business continuity and innovation.

“By creating a seamless bridge between public and private resources, we can amplify our collective defences and minimise vulnerabilities.”

Prime targets

As the nature of threats evolves, public entities have increasingly fallen prey to cyber attacks.

A number of national government departments and entities − including public works, justice and constitutional development, employees’ pension fund and Companies and Intellectual Property Commission − have been victims of targeted cyber crime incidents in recent times.

On the provincial front, in 2019, City Power, the City of Johannesburg’s electricity utility, was hit by a ransomware attack that encrypted its databases, applications and network.

That same year, the City of Johannesburg also suffered a cyber security breach, in which the hackers demanded payment of 4.0 Bitcoins, failing which they would upload all the data onto the internet.

A study released by the CSIR last month showed that 47% of public sector institutions reported experiencing one to five cyber security incidents in the past year, reflecting the prevalence of cyber threats in the public sector.

The research also revealed that malware and phishing attacks are the most challenging cyber security threats faced by the sector.

For its cyber crime fight, Mosina said the e-government department has committed to education and public awareness, as part of stringent digital measures to educate citizens.

“A well-informed public is one of our most effective defences against cyber crime. As part of our cyber crime fight, we [the provincial government] have partnered with the CSIR in terms of developing our cyber security posture.

“As part of that strategy, we are committed to rolling out education campaigns to increase awareness about cyber hygiene. These campaigns will educate citizens on identifying phishing attempts, practising safe online behaviour and understanding of protecting personal data.

“We are also exploring collaboration with educational institutions; we have existing collaborations with the University of Johannesburg, technology companies and community organisations to drive these initiatives.

“Public service announcements and social media campaigns will also be critical to our endeavours.

“A digital society is only as strong as its cyber security framework. Cyber security must underpin every element of our security, from digital service delivery to e-commerce platforms and innovative city initiatives.”

Established in 2015, the Gauteng Department of e-Government has been designated as the driver of ICT and innovation in Gauteng. It is tasked with ensuring the Gauteng Provincial Government leads the digitisation of all citizen services.

According to Mosina, the department’s mandate goes beyond facilitating digital transformation, as it is the steward of citizens’ trust and digital safety.

“In an era where data is the new currency, protecting citizens’ data is not optional but essential. With digital infrastructure underpinning much of our society and economy, any disruption from cyber attacks or data breaches can have far-reaching consequences,” he concluded.