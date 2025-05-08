Joburg mayor eyes AI to boost service delivery

Johannesburg executive mayor Dada Morero.

The City of Johannesburg (COJ) has set its sights on using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve service delivery in South Africa’s economic hub.

This was revealed yesterday by Joburg executive mayor Dada Morero, when he delivered the State of the City Address.

In his speech, Morero also said the COJ is looking to support the Lanseria Smart City Programme to boost the city’s economy.

He pointed out that the city’s turnaround plan will use the digital public infrastructure services, which offer society a practical investment alignment tool for the city to unlock property value, attract capital, formalise service usage and create revenue sources.

“Digital public infrastructure is envisioned not as a tech solution, but as city-wide multiple interconnected infrastructure platforms enabling private investment, business operations and household service use,” the mayor said.

“This means the city will drive the development of a digital public infrastructure that is specifically focused on employing AI to improve services such as detecting water leakages and managing electricity demand and supply.”

Many cities around the world are leveraging AI to improve service delivery, enhance operational efficiency and better engage with citizens.

Barcelona uses AI-powered sensors and cameras to monitor traffic flow and adjust traffic lights in real-time.

In New York City, AI analyses call data to identify service issues and predict areas needing attention.

Dubai uses AI in its “Smart Dubai” initiative to automate visa applications, traffic fines and utility services.

Morero added that the Lanseria Smart City Programme is a significant catalytic project that will grow the economy of Johannesburg.

The programme aims to create a modern, sustainable and inclusive urban area, building upon the existing infrastructure and connecting with surrounding marginalised communities. The project is part of president Cyril Ramaphosa’s vision for a modern, smart city.

“Projects within Lanseria must be supported. To ensure the successful implementation of the Lanseria Smart City and address the pressing infrastructure needs, it is imperative that additional support and guarantees for the Waste Water Treatment Works project is established,” said Morero.

“This will not only facilitate the timely completion of essential infrastructure but also bolster the overall development goals of the Lanseria Smart City initiative.”

Under public safety, the mayor said the city is expanding its central crime and disaster response platform.

He pointed out that the upgraded Integrated Intelligence Operations Centre (IIOC) supports smart surveillance, data analytics and multi-agency coordination in responding to public safety threats.

The IIOC is designed to enable the city to integrate all existing municipal systems and allows it to use its available resources efficiently in an effort to reduce response times on service delivery needs.

“From bulk infrastructure to community facilities, these projects embody Johannesburg’s intent to rebuild trust, deliver equity and invest for impact,” Morero said.