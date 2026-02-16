Jonas Bogoshi retires from Telkom subsidiary BCX

Jonas Bogoshi to retire from role as CEO of BCX.

Jonas Bogoshi will retire from his role of CEO at IT services company BCX, Telkom announced today.

His retirement will see Hasnain Motlekar, a long-serving executive within the Telkom Group, become acting chief executive, effective 1 March.

In a trading update, JSE-listed Telkom says focused management actions remain in place to support operational stabilisation.

It adds that cautious enterprise spending continues to weigh on performance, as clients contain costs, while progressing its planned portfolio and revenue transition.

“This transition coincides with the retirement of the BCX CEO, Mr Jonas Bogoshi, who was instrumental in laying the foundation for the next phase of our strategic review.

“An incoming leadership will be responsible for accelerating the transformation initiatives that define our path forward.”

Bogoshi took the reins at the company in June 2018 after being promoted from the position of chief revenue officer.

He joined the Telkom subsidiary after his departure from Dell EMC South Africa. He was appointed EMC country manager for Southern Africa in September 2015 and was with the company through the historic $67 billion merger of global technology heavyweights Dell and EMC to form Dell Technologies.

After the merger, he was reassigned to lead Dell EMC's channel team in SA and the SADC region.

Bogoshi previously worked for T-Systems, Gijima, Cisco and IBM South Africa. He also served as chief director of strategic services at the State IT Agency between 2004 and 2007.

BCX, formerly Business Connexion, provides information and communications technology solutions and an integrated portfolio of technology solutions.

However, over the last few years, the company has been hit by declining revenue.

In the trading update, Telkom reveals group revenue growth was offset by the revenue decline in BCX.

BCX’s revenue declined by 9.3% for the third quarter ended 31 December 2025 (FY2026) and by 5.9% year-to-date, reflecting continued tough market conditions and revenue strain in converged communications, says the company.

The EBITDA margin of the business was stable at 10.4% for the third quarter and 10.1% year-to-date FY2026, compared to the first-half of the financial year.

“Cyber security showed good growth. Similarly, IT hardware and software revenue increased by 19.6%, due to the timing of project executions and deal closures relative to the prior period.”