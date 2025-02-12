JSE, Risk Insights collaborate on AI-based ESG reporting

Risk Insights uses AI-powered rating tools to advance ESG reporting for JSE-listed companies.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has collaborated with Risk Insights, to provide and use artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data and rating tools to accelerate environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting for JSE-listed companies and asset managers.

According to a statement, this initiative will provide issuers and investors with a better understanding and analysis of their impact on the environment, while promoting impact investing, by offering listed companies with ESG ratings, disclosure insights and analytics.

As the largest stock exchange on the continent, the JSE says it has introduced a range of products to support regulatory and sustainability disclosure for South African companies.

This move to sync sustainability and data insights demonstrates the exchange’s continued commitment to creating an enabling environment for market participants, it says.

Risk Insights is a data science consultancy specialising in ESG analytics. It says its AI-powered ESG rating tools − including ESG GPS and A-Cubed − are designed for both listed and unlisted companies.

In driving sustainability, Risk Insights has joined forces with multiple institutions, including the University of Johannesburg, SAIGA, African Securities Exchanges Association and major African exchanges.

Mark Randall, director of Information Services at the JSE, notes: “Our commitment to broaden our capital markets through sustainable investment remains top of our agenda. The introduction of this offering to our clients puts data in their hands to fully assess the ESG of their investment decisions.

“This will allow for a seamless flow of ESG data, enabling informed decision-making for investors, analysts and other stakeholders, while increasing access to sustainable capital.”

The JSE says it has evolved into a digital marketplace for data, facilitating the centralisation, standardisation and distribution of diverse data assets through various JSE Marketplace offerings.

Risk Insights, launched in 2019, says its ESG GPS platform is designed for listed companies in Africa, and it has rated all listed companies across nine major African stock exchanges.

“Collaboration with the JSE represents our commitment to South Africa and a more sustainable Africa,” says Andrey Bogdanov, CEO of Risk Insights.