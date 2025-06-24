Juwi, JA Solar ink deal for large-scale solar projects

Juwi’s Prieska solar plant, with 86MW capacity.

International firm Juwi Renewable Energies today announced it has signed two solar module supply agreements with JA Solar, an African solar module supplier.

According to Juwi, the deal is for 420 000 solar panels for two large-scale projects totalling 220 megawatts (MW), currently being executed for key industrial energy players, including Glencore, Sasol and Air Liquide.

The lined-up projects include the 100MW Sonvanger Solar Plant for Glencore, developed in partnership with Pele Green Energy, and the 120MW Paarde Valley PV2 project for Sasol and Air Liquide, delivered with TotalEnergies, Mulilo and Reatile Group.

The projects, says the firm, will come online in late 2026, spanning an area roughly the size of 160 rugby fields.They will also supply clean power to offset 625 000 tonnes of CO₂ annually.

“We’re proud to work with global technology leaders like JA Solar, energy-intensive industries and independent power producers to advance South Africa’s energy transition,” says Richard Doyle, MD of Juwi Renewable Energies.

“With the country targeting nearly 30GW of new wind and solar by 2030, and 11GW of coal capacity scheduled for decommissioning in the near future, we need to ramp up renewable energy deployment faster than ever before if we’re going to keep the lights on. These large-scale projects also bring real carbon savings to the country’s hard-to-abate sectors, while reducing electricity costs for energy users and easing pressure on the grid.”

Juwi has continued investment in SA as organisations and households increasingly tap into renewable energy sources after years of load-shedding implemented by power utility Eskom.

This latest project forms part of Juwi’s broader construction rollout announced earlier this year, which includes more than R6 billion in new-build solar PV projects. Once completed, these projects will add roughly 5% to SA’s total installed solar PV capacity.

Aiqing Yang, executive president at JA Solar, comments: “We’re proud to partner with Juwi on these flagship projects, which reflect our shared commitment to advancing clean energy in South Africa. By supplying high-efficiency modules built for performance and reliability, we’re helping to power a more sustainable industrial future.”