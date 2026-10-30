Kodak Alaris appoints Kolok as SA distributor

Kolok takes on Kodak Alaris's scanner range in new South African distribution deal.

Document scanning technology provider Kodak Alaris has appointed IT and office technology distributor Kolok to distribute its full range of document scanner hardware in SA.

The companies aim to improve product availability, extend reseller coverage and make the portfolio more accessible to customers across the country.

Kodak Alaris said Kolok's distribution infrastructure and experience representing global technology brands would help it extend its reseller reach and increase market coverage.

Elias Mouchantaf, regional business director for MEA, Southern and Eastern Europe and APAC at Kodak Alaris, said Kolok has approximately 2 500 resellers, and noted that Kodak Alaris already works with three other distributors in SA. The companies said they will target industries that still handle paper documents or generate paper as part of their business processes.

“South Africa is a strategically important market for Kodak Alaris, and appointing Kolok as our distributor is an important step in our next phase of development,” said Mouchantaf. "Kolok brings the scale, market knowledge and reseller relationships we need to widen our coverage, improve availability and build consistent business across our scanner portfolio. The focus is on creating a stronger commercial foundation for our partners and customers.”

The companies said document capture technology remains relevant as organisations modernise operations and reduce their reliance on manual, paper-based processes.

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“We are pleased to welcome Kodak Alaris to the Kolok portfolio and see significant potential in bringing its proven document capture technology to a wider reseller and customer base in South Africa,” said Warren Strauss, chief executive at Kolok. “Our business is built around trusted vendor relationships, reliable distribution and helping resellers respond to changing customer needs. Kodak Alaris fits that approach very well.”

The agreement includes joint sales and marketing activities, reseller training and customer engagement initiatives. The companies will also identify priority industry sectors and support resellers with applications for production and distributed scanning.

“The value of this partnership comes from combining global technology with strong local execution,” Mouchantaf added. “We have a competitive portfolio and clear ambitions for South Africa. With Kolok’s reach and market understanding, we can engage more resellers, create healthier run-rate demand and develop the business in a disciplined, sustainable way.”

The appointment takes effect immediately. Joint reseller engagement, training and demand-generation activities are planned as part of the rollout.