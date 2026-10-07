Canva appoints reseller for African market

Learning Curve will provide African businesses, enterprises and universities access to Canva’s three principal offerings. (Created with GenAI)

Global visual communication platform Canva has appointed Learning Curve as its first locally-based Canva partner in Africa.

The partnership, says Canva Africa, aims to give businesses and universities access to its digital solutions portfolio via local onboarding, training and ongoing customer support.

Canva Africa is the regional office of Australian-headquartered company Canva. The global firm provides a graphic design platform to create visual content for presentations, websites and other digital products.

Established in 2006, Learning Curve is a technology and training company that works with organisations across Sub-Saharan Africa, helping them adopt technology effectively.

Through the partnership, Learning Curve will support three principal Canva offerings: Canva Business, Canva Enterprise and Canva Campus.

For example, Canva Campus supports higher education institutions across teaching and learning, research communication, marketing and student engagement.

Glen Lumley, CEO of Learning Curve, comments: “Canva strengthens our broader portfolio by giving businesses and educational institutions another powerful way to create, communicate and collaborate.

“Our role is not simply to provide access to the software, but to help organisations turn it into a productive and properly managed part of their operations.”

“Visual communication is now core to how organisations work, not an add-on. Access to Canva is only the first step; the real value comes from helping teams use it with confidence,” says Canva Africa lead Bianca Sibiya.

“Our partners play a big part in that; not just giving access, but supporting adoption across teams. Through Learning Curve, businesses, enterprises and educational institutions across Africa now get that built-in. We’re excited about what we can build together across the continent.”