KZN Growth Fund pairs funding with digital support

Technologies such as AI, automation, data analytics, fintech and smart manufacturing are becoming enablers of competitiveness, says KZNGFA. (Image source: iStock)

The KwaZulu-Natal Growth Fund Agency (KZNGFA) is expanding its role beyond providing finance, broadening its mandate to help businesses access digital capabilities alongside funding in a bid to accelerate economic growth and improve competitiveness.

The agency made the announcement ahead of its “Scaling Black Industrialists Masterclass” on 27 July.

KZNGFA is a provincial development finance institution owned by the KwaZulu-Natal government.

Its mandate is to promote economic growth, job creation and transformation in the province by providing loans, equity investments and other financing to commercially viable projects across sectors such as manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, transport, healthcare , tourism and agriculture .

In a statement, the agency says South Africa’s industrial future will not be built on capital alone but will be shaped by technology.

It notes that as businesses navigate an increasingly digital economy, technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, data analytics, fintech and smart manufacturing are becoming essential enablers of competitiveness.

“For entrepreneurs and industrialists, technology is no longer a support function – it is a strategic asset that determines whether businesses can scale, access new markets and compete globally,” it says.

Unique tech opportunity

According to the agency, KwaZulu-Natal is home to thriving sectors, including manufacturing, agro-processing, logistics, maritime, tourism and renewable energy.

However, it points out that many businesses continue to face challenges that technology is uniquely positioned to solve, from improving operational efficiency and managing supply chains to enhancing financial management and expanding access to customers.

For small and medium enterprises in particular, digital adoption presents an opportunity to accelerate growth, while reducing costs and increasing productivity.

“Businesses that embrace technology are better equipped to respond to changing market conditions, improve customer experiences and make data-driven decisions that support long-term sustainability.”

Recognising this shift, KZNGFA is expanding its focus beyond traditional funding support to encourage technology-enabled business growth.

The agency believes that access to finance should be complemented by access to digital capabilities, strategic partnerships and innovation ecosystems that help businesses become investment-ready and future-fit.

“For small and medium enterprises, in particular, digital adoption presents an opportunity to accelerate growth, while reducing costs and increasing productivity. Businesses that embrace technology are better equipped to respond to changing market conditions, improve customer experiences and make data-driven decisions that support long-term sustainability.”

It says this approach reflects a broader understanding that industrial development today requires more than capital.

“Entrepreneurs need the knowledge, networks and technological tools to build resilient businesses capable of competing in both local and international markets.”

The agency adds that technology also has an important role to play in unlocking opportunities across key growth sectors.

“In manufacturing, smart technologies are improving production efficiency and quality control. In agriculture, precision farming and digital platforms are helping producers increase yields and improve market access. Renewable energy technologies are creating new industries and jobs, while digital logistics solutions continue to strengthen supply chain resilience across the province.”

Digitally-enabled industrial base

As KwaZulu-Natal positions itself as a leading investment destination, the agency says building a digitally-enabled industrial base will be critical to attracting investment, creating employment and driving inclusive economic growth.

The “Scaling Black Industrialists Masterclass” is being hosted in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs; Trade & Investment KwaZulu-Natal; and the University of KwaZulu-Natal Graduate School of Business and Leadership.

The agency explains that the invitation-only executive masterclass will provide practical insights into funding access, industrial growth, operational excellence and market opportunities across sectors, including agro-processing, manufacturing, maritime and logistics, tourism and renewable energy.