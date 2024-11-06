Learners compete codeX Skills for Digital Future programme

Over 84% of learners that completed the programme plan to pursue tech-related careers, says codeX.

Cape Town-based coding academy codeX has reported strong results from the second pilot of its Skills for a Digital Future programme, which boosts participation in the digital economy by enhancing computational and critical thinking skills.

According to the academy, over 84% of learners that completed the programme plan to pursue tech-related careers.

It notes that some have chosen to train further, while others are engaging with coding content and online resources to boost their employability.

Many participants completed the coursework using their smartphones, says codeX.

It is based on the neuroscience of engagement, notes codeX, with the experience perceived as more interactive even though it is delivered mainly through text and images. Skills for a Digital Future builds on codeX’s decade of experience tackling low digital literacy in South Africa.

Cara Turner, codeX CEO, explains that many young people from less advantaged communities, who want to study further and/or work in the digital economy, do not have a sufficient understanding of technology, placing them on the wrong side of the digital divide.

“By building essential digital skills and teaching fundamental coding concepts, including how code flows through systems, we are closing this gap, while making computer science and tech-driven careers more accessible,” she says.

The second pilot saw more participants complete the coursework using their smartphones.

Turner says codeX has changed the rules. “The use of smartphones is a major step forward. By making online coding accessible on a smartphone, we are creating a more inclusive path to careers across the digital economy. Not everyone has access to a computer.’

According to codeX, in today’s tech-driven economy, artificial intelligence, big data and cyber security are expanding exponentially.

It points out that Skills for a Digital Future does not only promote studies and employment in coding. Most industries are now driven by technology, so participants can also consider studying or working in fields such as automation, operations and logistics, it adds.

Says Turner: “Given South Africa’s high youth unemployment rate, our programme is set to play a critical role in facilitating access to tech careers. There are no entry requirements other than interest.”

To date, a total of 350 participants have completed the programme, says codeX. Through funding from the Embassy of Lithuania in South Africa, the first Skills for a Digital Future pilot was completed in August by 100 young people from historically excluded communities, including a high percentage of women and rural dwellers, it states.

The second pilot, sponsored by the DG Murray Trust, attracted 150 participants and saw higher success rates than the first pilot, says the training academy.

The introductory modules are being certified by Continuing Professional Development, a UK-based organisation that ensures capacity-building courses meet with international standards and benchmarks.

“This year’s Skills for a Digital Future programme was supported by visionary partnerships. Given its success, we hope to attract new partners to expand our training programme nationwide,” adds Turner.

“We look forward to announcing the start of our next programme.”