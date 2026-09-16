Learners to showcase innovations at Eskom Expo

The 2025 Eskom Expo ISF exhibition hall at the Emperors Palace Convention Centre.

A total of 316 young scientists will represent their regions and provinces at the Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF) at Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Convention Centre, from 29 September to 2 October.

This, after progressing through workshops, district expos and the regional science fairs in July.

According to a statement, the young scientists will be joined by 24 international participants from Brazil, India, Ireland, Russia, Lesotho, Namibia, China, Türkiye, Tunisia, Mozambique and Ghana, attending in person or virtually.

This year’s finalists will showcase research across 13 Eskom Expo categories, addressing issues that matter to them and their communities.

Among their projects are those aimed at boosting learning and academic performance. The learners are also investigating artificial intelligence and machine learning, applying these to disease diagnosis and solutions for people with disabilities.

Mologadi Motshele, acting CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, comments: “Every project that reaches the Eskom Expo ISF started with a young person asking a question and having the opportunity to explore it. We are helping learners develop the research, problem-solving and communication skills that will serve them well beyond the competition.

“Importantly, we are creating pathways for young people, especially girls and learners from previously disadvantaged communities, to access STEMI [science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation] opportunities. When a learner’s idea can progress from their school or community to a national platform, and potentially to winning a bursary or an international science fair, we see the real impact of investing in young scientific talent.”

ISF participants compete for bursaries, cash prizes, laptops, tablets and a chance to be selected to showcase their projects at international science fairs in the US, Asia, Europe and the rest of Africa.

Siemens Energy will fund two higher education bursaries worth R1.35 million over four years, giving recipients financial support as they pursue studies and careers in engineering and related fields.

Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty says: “As the Eskom Expo embarks on the ISF, we celebrate the creativity, resilience and determination of young scientists from across South Africa and 11 other nations.

“This platform showcases not only groundbreaking ideas but also the spirit of innovation that can transform communities and inspire global solutions. The ISF is a testament to the power of education, mentorship and collaboration in shaping future leaders.

“We commend every learner, teacher, mentor and volunteer whose dedication has brought us to this moment, and we look forward to witnessing extraordinary discoveries that will echo far beyond our borders.”