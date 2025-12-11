Legacy infrastructure is killing your bottom line

Kurt Goodall, technical director, Troye. (Image: Troye)

Businesses are losing millions every year by clinging to outdated infrastructure. What many CIOs still treat as ‘stable legacy systems’ have quietly become the single biggest threat to competitiveness.

New research on the Nutanix Cloud Platform reveals the brutal truth: companies that modernise are seeing a 391% return on investment with payback in just seven months, while those that delay continue to bleed efficiency, money and opportunity.

Legacy environments are no longer harmless or merely ‘old’. They are actively slowing down business transformation, creating operational drag and consuming budgets that should be driving innovation. For a market as competitive and cost-pressured as South Africa, this is not a technical concern. It is a strategic liability.

The real cost of staying legacy

Traditional three-tier architectures have served their time, but they now create more problems than value. They are expensive to maintain, complex to manage and painfully slow to scale. Every additional server, storage array or licensing renewal pushes costs higher. Every upgrade window risks downtime. Every manual administrative task steals time from teams who should be focusing on delivering value.

This is precisely why the latest IDC research into Nutanix deployments is so revealing. Organisations that replace legacy infrastructure with a unified platform experience:

391% ROI over three years

A seven-month payback period

42% lower IT operations costs

These are not minor improvements. They represent a total transformation of how IT delivers value to the business.

Why Nutanix delivers such dramatic gains

Nutanix replaces fragmented, legacy stacks with a single, software-defined platform that brings compute, storage and virtualisation together. Instead of juggling multiple systems, organisations run everything from one integrated environment. This eliminates layers of complexity and drastically reduces the overhead required to keep the lights on.

The platform is designed to scale simply and predictably. South African organisations can grow at their own pace without disruptive redesigns or capital-heavy hardware cycles. Unified management tools allow teams to automate routine tasks, improve resilience and manage far more with far less effort. The result is a leaner, faster more reliable IT operation.

The time to modernise is now

With years of experience helping enterprises modernise complex environments, we understand the South African context better than anyone. We have seen first-hand how quickly organisations can reduce cost, improve resilience and accelerate transformation once they move to a Nutanix-powered model.

We guide customers through every step of the journey, ensuring modernisation is not disruptive but strategic. The goal is simple: deliver an infrastructure platform that finally aligns with business goals instead of holding them back.

The evidence is overwhelming. Modern infrastructure is no longer a luxury. It is a business requirement. Every month spent maintaining legacy systems is a month of wasted budget and lost potential. Nutanix proves that modernisation pays for itself faster than most organisations imagine. Troye ensures the transition is smooth, stable and strategically aligned.

If enterprises want to stay competitive, reduce cost and unlock new levels of performance, the first step is clear: retire legacy infrastructure and move to a unified modern platform that delivers measurable results.