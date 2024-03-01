Lenovo ThinkBook 16’s bigger screen size just right for professionals; now available from DCC Technologies

The ThinkBook 16 G6 (front).

When it comes to affordable business laptops, Lenovo’s ThinkBook range sets a formidable standard. The latest Lenovo ThinkBook 16 G6 only confirms this, providing impressive specifications and a light yet durable chassis, alongside strong security features. And it is now available for the channel from official distributor, DCC Technologies.

However, what’s perhaps the clincher for professionals is the ThinkBook 16’s step-up in screen size. This laptop offers a 16-inch IPS anti-glare display plus a 16:10 aspect ratio, in order to make work on spreadsheets, documents and presentations that much easier. And with a WUXGA resolution of 1 920 x 1 200, the ThinkBook 16 ensures a crisp viewing experience.

The ThinkBook 16 G6 (back).

Importantly, the extra screen size does not come at a cost of weight, since the ThinkBook 16 weighs in the region of a mere 1.7kg - more than convenient on the shoulder if a full day of travelling is on the cards. And at 17.5mm thick, your laptop bag will have space to spare.

Being a Lenovo, any concerns about durability can be left at the doorstep, with the ThinkBook 16’s aluminium chassis tested according to the US Department of Defense's MIL-STD 810H standards. It does so without sacrificing style, with the sleek Arctic Grey design as comfortable in the boardroom as it is in the coffee shop.

As for specifications, two models from DCC are ready for action.

First out the blocks is the powerful Lenovo ThinkBook 16 21KH005QSA, featuring the impressive 13th Generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor (24M Cache, up to 5.00GHz), which makes mincemeat out of multitasking. This model goes one step further by onboarding a 4 Cell 71Wh battery that can offer as much as 11 hours of battery life, alongside Rapid Charge thanks to a 100W USB-C USB-C slim adapter.

The ThinkBook 16 G6.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 21KH004NSA takes command with the 13 Generation Intel Core i5-1335U Processor (12M Cache, up to 4.60 GHz), allowing the workday to fly by. This version offers a 45Wh battery that can go an eight-hour working day without requiring the plug point, and when you need to charge in a hurry, Rapid Charge Pro is on hand.

Both units come equipped with 8GB DDR5 RAM to help work tick along nicely, plus a solid 512GB SSD for enough storage space. And as far as ports are concerned, users are well looked after, seeing the ThinkBook 16 offers 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, and even a Thunderbolt 4 / USB4 40Gbps port to connect to a secondary display and other peripherals. Users can also use the HDMI 2.1 port, a card reader or even connect to ethernet through the RJ-45 port.

With security being front of mind, Lenovo offers Firmware Trusted Platform Module (fTPM) 2.0 and a touch style ﬁngerprint reader included on smart power button to help with biometric login, among others.

Samantha Cook, Lenovo Computing Product Specialist at DCC Technologies, believes the new Lenovo ThinkBook 16 laptops offer business professionals an exciting prospect. “Apart from the solid performance of the ThinkBook 16, I believe the 16-inch display is another standout. Providing a business-friendly 16:10 aspect ratio, Lenovo manages to add to the screen-size without sacrificing the laptop’s weight,” Cook notes.