Liquid Intelligent Technologies empowers young entrepreneurs with digital skills, funding

Liquid Intelligent Technologies' Youth Tech Entrepreneurship Programme sees 20 young entrepreneurs from the Eastern Cape and North West Province graduate with advanced digital skills and entrepreneurial know-how.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid), a business of Cassava Technologies, is committed to addressing youth unemployment through its Youth Tech Entrepreneurship Programme.

Liquid recently announced that 20 young entrepreneurs have graduated from its programme. The year-long programme, currently running in the Eastern Cape and North West Province, aims to address youth unemployment through advanced digital skills development and entrepreneurial support.

Graduates received their certificates of completion at Liquid's head office in Johannesburg recently. The event culminated in four technology start-ups pitching their businesses to a panel of industry judges. ProLink, a digital platform for connecting users with verified contractors in Mthatha, emerged as the winning start-up, securing R100 000 in seed funding and a 12-month business support package.

“This programme proves the impact of investing intentionally in South Africa’s youth. By equipping young people with future-fit skills and entrepreneurial capabilities, Cassava Technologies is proud to support grassroots innovation that addresses real-world challenges. For us, it’s about empowering the country’s youth, not only to participate in the digital future, but to actively shape it. Well done to all the graduates and the pitching start-ups, and congratulations to ProLink,” said Ziaad Suleman, CEO of Cassava Technologies in SA and Botswana.

The programme has already begun delivering tangible results. ProLink has created two new employment opportunities, and Okuhle Badli, COO of Otomex Innovations and founder of Nhanha Technologies, has been appointed co-chair for AI, digital innovation, education and future of work for Y20 South Africa 2025, the official youth engagement group of the G20.

“This graduation and pitchathon represent the unlocking of potential and the enabling of a generation of digital entrepreneurs. These young innovators are building solutions that have the potential to scale nationally and across the continent. Along with our implementation partner, Deviare, Liquid South Africa is proud to provide the resources to enable this,” said Valencia Risaba, chief corporate affairs officer at Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa.

The other start-ups pitching their businesses were Otomex Innovations, which leverages AI to support mental health and well-being; The Eye of Tech, which expands access to digital skills in rural areas; and HerdTrace, a female-led agritech solution transforming livestock management.

Participants received MICTSETA-accredited training in artificial intelligence and software development, along with comprehensive pre-incubation support designed to translate innovative ideas into commercially viable enterprises. All the start-ups secured Azure credits via the Microsoft Founders Hub.

Liquid added that initiatives like the Youth Tech Entrepreneurship Programme underscore its commitment to equipping young people with the technical and business skills necessary to thrive in the digital future.