Liquid, Microsoft launch solar-powered digital lab in Gqeberha

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Microsoft and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies have launched a solar-powered mobile digital lab at the Fontein Full-Service School in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, to equip young people with digital and AI skills

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has partnered with Microsoft and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies to launch a solar-powered mobile digital lab at Fontein Full-Service School in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, to expand access to digital skills training.

The initiative will serve approximately 850 students, as well as educators and community members, and underscores the impact of public-private partnerships in bringing digital skills and learning opportunities directly into communities.

Several government representatives attended the launch, including Solly Malatsi, communications and digital technologies minister; Yusuf Cassim, deputy minister of higher education and training; and Babalwa Lobishe, executive mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.

Learners will gain exposure to tools such as Microsoft Copilot, helping them build practical capabilities for participation in the digital economy. The lab's solar-powered design enables learning to continue independently of the local electricity grid, helping reduce the risk of power disruptions interrupting access to technology and skills development.

Ziaad Suleman, SVP and CEO of Cassava Technologies for SA and Botswana, said digital inclusion required a combination of relevant skills, reliable infrastructure, learning opportunities and access to technology.

“Digital inclusion creates lasting impact when relevant skills, reliable infrastructure and meaningful learning opportunities are combined with access to technology. This is central to South Africa’s Digital Economy Masterplan and underscored by the pivotal vision of a capable, skilled society,” he said.

“Working with both private and public sector partners, we are building a resilient model that can reach more young people, giving them purpose and opportunity to meaningfully participate in today’s digital economy,” said Suleman.

Malatsi said the digital labs would go a long way to achieving meaningful connectivity for all South Africans, particularly in areas where households do not have access to smart devices and find data too expensive.

“We see digital infrastructure not as a luxury, but as essential infrastructure for economic participation and social development. This mobile digital lab is about access, inclusion and opportunity for hundreds of children and teachers at Fontein Full-Service School. This moment also highlights the power of public-private partnerships to deliver solutions that ensure South Africa’s digital future is inclusive, accessible and empowering for all our people,” said Malatsi.

“Digital literacy is the first line of defence, and offers the quickest action step against disinformation, cyber bullying and grooming,” he said.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, the labs will also boost digital skills for pupils and teachers, ensuring they can participate meaningfully in the digital economy. The skills will also help them strengthen their learning and teaching, navigate the internet safely and access government services.

The launch builds on the work of Liquid's Innovation and Digital Skills Centre in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, which has enrolled and trained 515 learners, achieved a 96% pass rate and helped 149 learners secure employment opportunities directly linked to the digital skills acquired through the programme.