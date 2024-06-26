Local school girls receive immersive STEM training

The 10 000 Girls in STEM Camps Project is a critical component of the Department of Basic Education’s national educational strategy.

Africa Teen Geeks, in collaboration with the Department of Basic Education (DBE), has introduced the 10 000 Girls in STEM Winter Camps, which will run until the end of the winter school holidays.

The initiative aims to empoweryoung girls across South African schools by providing them with essential skills and knowledge in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Founded in 2014, Africa Teen Geeks is a non-profit organisation, which holds coding classes in townships and underserved areas across SA. By providing access to resources, training and mentorship, Africa Teen Geeks aims to bridge the gap in STEM education and create opportunities for the youth of Africa.

According to the non-profit, the 10 000 Girls in STEM Project is a strategic effort to address the gender imbalance in the STEM fields by nurturing the talent and potential of young girls.

It will be implemented nationwide, targeting 10 000 girls in primary schools who have shown aptitude and interest in STEM subjects. The participants were selected based on their performance, achieving at least 45% in mathematics during the first term of 2024.

The first camp started this week with 225 Grade Nine girls in Mpumalanga. These camps provide an immersive learning experience, enhancing their skills in mathematics, natural sciences and English over five days, according to Africa Teen Geeks.

Lindiwe Matlali, founder and CEO of Africa Teen Geeks, notes: “We are thrilled to partner with the Department of Basic Education to launch the 10 000 Girls in STEM Winter Camps. This programme is a significant step towards gender equality in STEM fields.

“By providing young girls with the resources and opportunities to excel, we are not only shaping their futures, but also contributing to the development of a diverse and inclusive workforce in South Africa.”

The camps will be held in hostel facilities, utilising existing school camp locations where possible. The facilitators are experienced teachers who specialise in maths, natural sciences and English. Support is provided by provincial coordinators, who will ensure smooth logistics, including transportation and venue management.

Hubert Mweli, director-general of the Department of Basic Education, emphasises the importanceof this initiative in the national educational strategy.

“The 10 000 Girls in STEM Projectis a critical component of our broader efforts to improve educational outcomesand prepare our students for global competitiveness. This project will inspire and empower our young girls, fostering a generation of future leaders in STEM.”