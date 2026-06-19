Local SMEs enter digital maturity phase

SMEs increasingly adopt AI, cloud systems and analytics tools to improve efficiency, reach customers and manage operations. (Image source: 123RF)

South Africa’s small business sector is entering a more advanced phase of digital adoption, with SMEs increasingly moving beyond basic digitisation and focusing on the financial systems and innovations required to scale sustainably.

The newly-released Mastercard SME Confidence Index reveals that despite a challenging economic environment, local SMEs are steadily embedding digital payments, advanced business finance tools and emerging technologies into their day-to-day business processes.

This shift, notes the study, is positioning many firms for growth opportunities that were previously out of reach for smaller businesses.

The report reinforces that digital commerce adoption in SA is now structurally embedded within SME operations, rather than being in early-stage transition.

The findings show that South African SMEs are among the most digitally advanced in the Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) region, with a strong majority already accepting online payments, notes the report.

Rather than focusing solely on going digital, SMEs are now prioritising systems that support long-term operational efficiency, financial discipline and expansion readiness.

“South African businesses are operating with a level of digital and commercial maturity that positions them strongly within the region.

“They have embraced online payments, they manage their finances through dedicated business tools and they are clear about where their next opportunities lie,” says Gabriel Swanepoel, division president, Africa, Mastercard.

“This confidence is closely tied to the increasing integration of digital systems into business operations, which is improving resilience and supporting more structured growth planning.”

According to the study, digital payments are no longer viewed as a basic transaction tool but as a core business capability that shapes customer experience and competitiveness.

More than half of respondents (55%) identified simple, seamless and user-friendly payment methods as a key growth driver, while 51% highlighted the importance of safe and cyber-secure payment processing.

“The results indicate that SMEs are no longer treating payments merely as a transactional necessity but as a strategic business capability that can influence customer experience and competitiveness.”

The Mastercard SME Confidence Index is a multi-market survey conducted across the EEMEA region, including SA.

It measures SME sentiment, business priorities and growth expectations, with respondents surveyed on digital payments, technology adoption, access to finance, business confidence and expansion plans.

The total number of surveyed SMEs has not been disclosed.

Democratisation of digital

According to the index, local businesses are becoming increasingly deliberate about the technologies they believe will unlock future growth. The majority of SMEs said they are already trialling, or planning to integrate advanced systems across their operations to increase turnover.

These include artificial intelligence (AI) tools designed to automate administrative functions, customer service chatbots, data analytics platforms that provide deeper insights into consumer behaviour, and cloud-based systems for managing operations, inventory and finance.

In addition, SMEs are investing in cyber security infrastructure, e-commerce platforms and digital payment systems to improve efficiency, expand market access and mitigate online risks.

“Nearly two-thirds (64%) of respondents said technological progress is having a positive impact on their business, while 55% pointed to the growing application of AI and machine learning as a positive development.

“This reflects a broader global shift in which AI and digital tools are becoming increasingly accessible to smaller enterprises that previously lacked the resources to adopt such technologies,” the study states.

The report underscores how technologies once reserved for large corporations are now becoming mainstream within the SME ecosystem. This democratisation of digital tools is narrowing the competitiveness gap between small and large businesses.

Cloud-based platforms, automation tools, AI and data analytics are enabling SMEs to streamline operations, reduce inefficiencies and improve decision-making in real-time.

This trend has previously been prevalent in emerging markets, where operational inefficiencies have historically constrained SME growth potential.