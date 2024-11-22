Lorna Hardie named Check Point regional director

Lorna Hardie, regional director for Africa at Check Point Software Technologies.

Cyber security firm Check Point Software Technologies has appointed Lorna Hardie as regional director for Africa.

Hardie is a prominent ICT figure, having worked for VMware and Hewlett Packard Enterprise South Africa.

In a statement, Check Point says Hardie will be responsible for expanding the company’s market share across the continent “by strengthening its extensive distribution and partner network, and advancing cyber security adoption in the region”.

Check Point considers its market share growth potential in line with expectations, citing data from Statista, which states that Africa’s economy is projected to grow significantly – from a total GDP of $3 trillion in 2020, to $4 trillion by 2027.

The company adds that the continent faces high cyber security risks, with an average of 3 370 cyber attacks per week across sectors, a 90% year-over-year increase, according to Check Point’s Q3 2024 report.

Hardie joins Check Point from VMware by Broadcom, where she oversaw operations across 33 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the cyber security company, Hardie has consistently championed inclusive team-building and the empowerment of women in IT.

“I see great opportunity through my role as regional director for Africa at Check Point to encourage more women to pursue careers in cyber security,” Hardie notes.

She refers to Check Point’s SecureAcademy cyber security skills development initiative, saying: “These initiatives not only aim to close the critical skills gap in Africa but also to create a resilient cyber security workforce capable of protecting the continent’s growing digital economy.

“Check Point is well-positioned to meet Africa’s cyber security needs.’

With over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, Hardie has held leadership roles spanning Pan-African sales, business unit management and regional leadership in multinational organisations.

During her tenure at VMware, Hardie was recognised with Broadcom’s Presidents Club Winner awards in 2020 and 2023 for top sales achievement.

Hardie was a top five finalist in the IT business development executive category at the 2024 Wired4Women Awards.