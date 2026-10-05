Maintain brand consistency with MSP Connect

Louise Taylor, VP of Channel at Exclaimer.

When it comes to critical business communications, e-mail remains the communication channel of choice when it really matters. The traditional e-mail platform continues to be the bedrock of trustworthy and professional business contact for anything of high importance, or that senders might need to prove, reference or remember in the future.

With such value still placed on e-mail as a business communication tool, the need for effective e-mail signature management has never been more crucial. Enterprises should have a centralised process for creating, deploying and updating standardised e-mail signatures for every employee across the organisation.

By leveraging a tool like this to pull user data directly from company directories and apply uniform templates automatically, large businesses can ensure brand consistency, legal compliance, better control and security, and ultimately, turn everyday business e-mails into an active marketing channel.

Recognising that without such centralised control, signature updates would need to be made user by user or device by device – consuming significant IT time – Exclaimer has now released a centrally managed service across Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

“MSP Connect is a a new partner programme that enables managed service providers (MSPs) to provision, manage and grow centralised e-mail signature services across multiple customer environments,” states Louise Taylor, VP of Channel at Exclaimer.

“MSPs today demand a platform that is easy to provision at scale, a commercial model that flexes with their customers and commercial support that helps them grow. We have also listened to their challenges around our previous MSP offering, which was described as not easy enough to use, with a billing model that did not reflect how MSPs run their businesses.”

Exclaimer’s response, she adds, is MSP Connect, which removes unnecessary steps, gives partners more control through self-service and aligns billing with what their end-customers use.

“We have brought together a consumption-based commercial model, a redesigned self-service portal, dedicated channel support and not-for-resale licensing – allowing partners to manage customers centrally and align costs with actual usage, rather than paying for licences that are no longer in use.

“This, in turn, increases the opportunities for our partners, enabling them to add a recurring service to existing Microsoft 365 and managed services relationships, without introducing a complex deployment or support burden. They can further generate licence margin, bundle Exclaimer into broader managed service packages, and build additional revenue through signature design, deployment and ongoing management.”

Among the benefits offered by MSP Connect is the ability for partners to pay a predictable monthly fee that is based on actual customer usage. As customers add or remove users, or deal with seasonal spikes in usage, the MSP partner’s costs are adjusted accordingly.

“Meanwhile, Professional Services Automation (PSA) integrations help them to reduce administrative effort and make the service easier to incorporate into existing workflows. Furthermore, centralised self-service reduces their need to submit support requests for routine administration – since there is now a single place to provision and manage e-mail signatures across multiple customer environments,” adds Taylor.

“In addition, they have access to a dedicated channel account manager to support onboarding, positioning and growth, and can undertake rapid deployment, as we use directory data to populate approved signature attributes across Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.”

This, she continues, means that depending on the customer environment, an MSP partner will be able to deploy the service in under an hour, and without needing to implement a heavy integration project or utilise mandatory professional services.

“MSP Connect provides further value to partners by offering them the ability to build services around the platform. This could be something like offering signature template design, creating template catalogues for customers or even bundling Exclaimer into a broader Microsoft 365 or managed services package.

“Their end-customers also benefit significantly, as marketing teams can leverage approved campaign banners, engagement analytics and rules-based signature content, while the IT department still retains centralised control over deployment and governance. Such control removes reliance on individual users applying updates, ensuring that these customers are easily able to keep their brand assets, employee details and legal disclaimers consistent across all outgoing e-mails,” concludes Taylor.