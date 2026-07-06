Malatsi addresses Starlink lobbying allegations

Solly Malatsi, communications and digital technologies minister.

Minister Solly Malatsi says he has engaged several low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite providers, including Starlink, for insight-sharing purposes rather discussing individual licence applications.

This, amid furore over alleged lobbying of Starlink, owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, to get an operating licence in South Africa by Democratic Alliance (DA) ministers.

Last week, News24 reported that former DA leader Tony Leon’s public affairs firm, Resolve Communications, sought to arrange meetings between government ministers and private sector clients, including representatives of Starlink.

Resolve Communications has rejected the claims as baseless and denied acting improperly,while Leon has also denied any wrongdoing, saying no evidence has been produced to support the allegations.

Following the allegations, Khusela Sangoni-Diko, Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies chairperson, sought clarity from the minister. Sangoni-Diko requested responses to her query by Monday, 6 July.

In a letter, dated 5 July and addressed to the chairperson, Malatsi says he has met with several companies and other stakeholders advocating for LEOs, listing MzansiSat, Amazon Leo, China Satellite Network Company, Spacesail,Space24 and Starlink.

“None of these meetings discussed individual licence applications,” he states. “Such meetings are always about understanding each entity’s capabilities and sharing insights about the country’s current regulatory dispensation.

“Of course, part of enriching my grasp of all matters affecting the portfolio requires engagements with relevant stakeholders, and I do so across the scope of the portfolio.”

He continues: “As ministers, we are constantly approached by stakeholders on different matters. Sometimes stakeholders do so directly or through third-parties, often companies offering services in public affairs and stakeholder engagements. There are also occasions in which Members of Parliament approach me with suggestions to meet stakeholders.

“Engagements with stakeholders may broaden my perspective on issues, but they do not dictate my decision-making. I always make decisions without fear or favour, guided by the constitution, the law and the mandate I have from the voters.”

According to Malatsi, Resolve Communications approached his office on two separate occasions, bringing attention to matters affecting some stakeholders in the digital communications space.

The first approach was on Friday, 1 November 2024, he reveals. “This culminated in a meeting with Premiums Ideas SA (PISA), a South African company specialising in SIM card packaging and logistics. The meeting took place on 18 November 2024.

“The purpose of the meeting was to hear and understand PISA’s concerns regarding RICA non-compliance, particularly in the mass distribution of improperly registered SIM cards that undermines law enforcement efforts and financial security. The meeting took place at their offices and was attended by one of their executives Mohammed Hassim and the stakeholder manager in my office.

“The second approach was in June 2025 with a request regarding Hot 102.7 FM’s licence amendment application to ICASA [Independent Communications Authority of South Africa]. Initially, a meeting was scheduled for July 2025 but subsequently cancelled by my office after referring the matter to ICASA.

“I have also interacted with Resolve’s CEO, Paul Boughey, at least twice telephonically since my appointment. The first was regarding the PISA matter shared above and the second was in relation to his query about accessing the published copy of the Government Gazette that contained the policy directive.”

On Starlink, the minister says he met once with SpaceX representative Ryan Goodnight.

He further states that the meeting took place in September 2024, where he was joined by his chief of staff, adding that it was facilitated directly between his office and Robert Appelbaum.

“This was an introductory meeting as part of my broader and ongoing effort to understand the impact of LEOs in accelerating access to broadband connectivity, and, as mentioned previously, I have also met with a great number of other players in this space.

“You will know, of course, that the President has himself met with Elon Musk and when queried about this meeting and whether the issue of Starlink’s licence will be discussed, the spokesperson to the President responded that ‘certainly, the issue will be discussed’.”