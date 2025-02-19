Malatsi names top four for ICASA council positions

ICASA looks to fill four vacancies on its council.

Communications minister Solly Malatsi has named his preferred four candidates to fill vacancies on the council of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA).

This, after the minister received the list of six names to choose from. They were shortlisted by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies late last year, after interviews with the candidates vying to be councillors.

In a statement, Malatsi nominates former ICASA councillor Dr Charley Lewis, Dr Joshua Tshifhiwa Maumela, former Broadband Infraco CEO Andrew Matseke and Karabo Mohale for appointment.

Once appointed, they will serve on the council for a four-year term.

“We will now await the National Assembly’s finalisation of the appointments, which will help ensure ICASA continues to fulfil its mandate effectively, adapting to the evolving digital and communications landscape in South Africa,” says the minister.

The appointments, he notes, strengthen ICASA to drive innovation and fair competition.

“A properly staffed and independent regulator is essential to ensuring fair competition, protecting consumer interests, and enabling an environment conducive to investment and innovation.

“These individuals collectively represent the appropriate balance of professional expertise that ICASA requires, and blend continuity with fresh perspectives to ensure the regulator remains robust and forward-looking. Their diverse skills and experience will strengthen ICASA’s ability to execute its mandate effectively.”

Independent authority ICASA plays a vital role in regulating SA’s telecoms, postal and broadcast industry. Its council is the highest decision-making body, consisting of eight members and a chairperson.

Those appointed to serve on the council are selected on the principles of transparency, openness and accountability, commitment to fairness and freedom of expression, according to ICASA.