Term of four ICASA councillors ends

The ICASA council needs to fill vacancies as the term of four councillors has ended.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has bid farewell to councillors Yolisa Kedama, Dr Charley Lewis, Peter Zimri and Luthando Mkumatela, as their four-year term has come to an end.

This comes after the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies issued a list of 20 candidates shortlisted for the four vacancies.

The legislative oversight body seeks written comments on candidates vying to serve on the ICASA council.

Lewis and Mkumatela are looking to return to the council, as their names are among the shortlisted candidates for interviews.

In a statement issued today, ICASA says individually and collectively, the councillors made significant contributions to the regulator and the broader telecoms and ICT sector, ensuring South African voices are heard locally and internationally.

Throughout their term, the councillors played an instrumental role in advancing ICASA's mandate, championing initiatives that shaped the trajectory of digital connectivity in SA, says the authority.

“Among their many achievements, the authority conducted a historic auction of the International Mobile Telecommunications radio frequency spectrum, successfully licensing spectrum for 5G, which has enabled faster connectivity and supports economic growth.

“During their tenure, Kedama and Lewis also served as acting chairpersons, providing valuable leadership and insight to ICASA during pivotal moments.

“Additionally, the four councillors demonstrated exceptional resilience and leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring ICASA prioritised and increased consumer protection by implementing measures aimed at improving service quality, promoting fair pricing and increasing accessibility for marginalised communities – ensuring inclusive digital landscape for all South Africans.”

ICASA chairperson Mothibi Ramusi comments: “On behalf of the authority, I want to express our deepest appreciation for the remarkable leadership, vision and dedication you have brought to ICASA.

“Your commitment to excellence and support has left an indelible mark, not only within the authority but across the communications, broadcasting and postal sectors in South Africa, throughout the continent and around the world.

“Your contributions will be remembered with admiration and respect, and we are immensely grateful for the positive impact you have made. Thank you for your incredible service and the lasting difference you have brought to ICASA and beyond.”