ManageEngine’s USM Roadshow 2026 sees record attendance.

ManageEngine 2026 Unified Service Management (USM) Roadshow has concluded with record-breaking attendance across Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg, signalling a growing demand among South African organisations for structured, audit-ready IT service management solutions.

Returning for the first time since 2024, the ITSM roadshow attracted significantly higher engagement from IT and business decision-makers nationwide.

Durban recorded a 175% increase in registrations and a 184% increase in attendance compared to the previous roadshow. Cape Town saw registrations grow by 149%, with attendance increasing by 134%. Johannesburg delivered the most significant growth, with a 199% increase in registrations and a 286% increase in attendance, highlighting a substantial rise in engagement from the Gauteng market

This upward trend reflects a broader industry shift, as organisations increasingly prioritise governance, compliance and operational efficiency. Industry insights indicate that over 70% of organisations are extending IT service management practices beyond IT into departments such as HR, finance and facilities, while mature ITSM frameworks can improve service efficiency by up to 40%.

The USM Roadshow was designed to address these evolving needs, focusing on how organisations can move from traditional IT support models to unified, enterprise-wide service management.

The agenda covered key themes including governance and service accountability, process optimisation and the use of analytics and AI to enhance decision-making. Attendees were guided through practical strategies to improve visibility, standardise workflows and achieve audit-ready service environments.

The event featured insights from industry experts, including ManageEngine’s Sebastin Franco, who unpacked global ITSM trends and the role of AI-driven platforms, as well as Ruan Van Loggerenberg and Alan De Waal-Smit, who provided practical and strategic perspectives on implementing effective service management frameworks.

A key focus of the roadshow was demonstrating how ManageEngine’s ITSM solutions enable organisations to standardise service delivery across business units, strengthen governance and improve overall operational control.

Beyond presentations, the roadshow offered interactive sessions, live demonstrations and a complimentary certification opportunity, equipping attendees with both knowledge and practical skills.

“The strong turnout across all regions highlights the importance for organisations to adopt more mature, integrated service management approaches,” says Alan De Waal-Smit, Head of Sales at ITR Technology. “Businesses are looking for solutions that not only improve efficiency but also ensure compliance and long-term sustainability.”

Following the success of the 2026 roadshow, ITR Technology remains committed to supporting organisations on their journey towards unified, audit-ready service management.

Organisations that were unable to attend are encouraged to engage with ITR Technology to explore how ManageEngine solutions can support their service management goals.

Written by Relebogile Ramatsui, Marketing coordinator: PR & Media, ITR Technology